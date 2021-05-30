Who is the best player in YOUR football history?

LARAMIE – Yes, we are going to try the impossible.

I’m sure you’ll have objections all the time, but I also hope you’ll enjoy our latest summer series as four guys who know along with me name the Top 50 footballers in Wyoming history.

This series was originally scheduled to start on Monday, May 31. Instead, due to the holiday weekend, we will start on Monday June 7th. Robert Gagliardi, Ryan Thorburn, Jared Newland and Kevin McKinney join this selection panel.

I thought it was important that the guys mentioned above help me put together a list like this. McKinney has been around in UW football since the 1970s. Gags covered the Pokes for nearly three decades. Thorburn has done extensive research on Cowboy athletics for the four books he has written. He also covered the program for the Branding Iron and Casper Star-Tribune. Newland has worn many hats, from student manager to working in the sports information office to the Cowboy Joe Club to the UW Athletics Hall of Fame committee.

This list may not be perfect, but it comes from guys who know a thing or two.

We decided to tackle this by letting all five of us create our own list of 50 first. We met twice to discuss and debate which of our lists should stay, before averaging the numbers to arrive at the final selections.

In other words, we chose our players and let the computer do the rest. Think BCS.

I personally called some former UW players to get their thoughts on former teammates. Heard some great stories and got a great insight.

When the dust settled, there were some prominent names that didn’t make it to our Top 50. On the face of it, there are a few worthy cringe and you can’t help but ask how the hell they didn’t cut. However, that shows how much talent has come through this program in its history. It is truly remarkable.

We really hope you will enjoy this series and have a lot of fun debating with us and other Cowboys fans.

In the meantime, I’ll leave you with this “simple” question: who is the best player in Wyoming football history? Now take the next 49.

It is not easy.

