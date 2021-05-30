New Albany comes second, Columbus Academy comes third in the OTCA state tournament





DIVISION I. Trailing four out of five courts at the start of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I State Finals on May 30, the New Albanyboys tennis team recovered and came painfully close to the first team championship. The host Eagles eventually fell short, losing 3-2 to Mason in a match that lasted nearly three hours and amounted to third singles, where Comets Eric Tang freshman Ben Bilenko 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 defeated. We did not leave. We participated. We did exactly what I expected of us and put ourselves back in a position to win, said coach Marc Thomas. Ben played his heart out. He played great. I was really proud of what Ben did today. It was a match between the two best teams in the state and all you can ask for is to have this kind of experience, a chance to play in these matches. Also against Mason, RyanMud Akshan defeated Joshi 6-2, 6-1 on second singles and Dhruv Chavan and Declan Freedhoff used a dominant third set to beat AnishGangavaram and Atharva Roo 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and the maintain title expectations of the Eagles. Devin Boyer lost to Vignesh Gogineni 6-2, 6-0 on the first singles, and the first doubles team to Halen Hamstead and KaanOdabasfell to Sam King and VamshiSingidi6-4, 6-0. New Albany, which finished 16-4, was also state second in 2017 and 2018 and finished third in 2016 and 2019. The Eagles defeated Hunting Valley University School 3-2 in a semi-final earlier on May 30. That match amounted to the second doubles match, where Chavan and Freedhoff defeated Sohum Kapadia and Cole Kirchick 7-6, 7-6. Boyer swept Dean Kirchick 6-4, 6-2 and Mudrebeat Nathan Mu 6-2, 6-3, Bilenkofell against Spencer Krantz 6-1, 6-2 and in the first doubles, HamsteadandOdabaslost against Ben Martin and Rohan Sethy 6 -4,6 -1. On May 29, Boyer and Modre won the doubles title in the Division Istate individual tournament. Dave Purpura SECTION II Columbus Academy closed the season positively, beating Lexington 3-1 in the Division II OTCA statetournament consolation game on May 30 at Reynoldsburg. The Vikings, who lost 3-1 to Pepper Pike Orange in a semi-final earlier in the day, finished 17-6. Academy played in its first state team tournament since 2016. It was a great team effort today, coach MarcWurtzmansaid. By the end of the season, the chemistry was good. Everyone played their best; we reached our potential. We gave Orange everything they could handle and played very well against Lexington. I was thrilled to give these children the opportunity to compete for the school and be in such a competitive environment. I am proud of them. Against Lexington, the winners of the Vikingswere were Jack Madison 6-0,6-3 on the first singles, Arie Tuckerman 6-4, 6-0 on the second singles and RyanPanley 6-1, 6-3 on the third singles. Panley won 6-3, 6-1 on second basehits against the Dutch. The Dutch defeated Cincinnati Indian Hill 3-2 in the championship game. On May 29, Madison and Tuckerman were second in the doubles in the Division II individual state tournament. Frank DiRenna [email protected] @RTLNews

