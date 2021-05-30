How Berks County Graduates Fared This Spring in NCAA Division I Field Hockey | College Sports

Twenty-six former Berks County players were on NCAA Division I hockey rosters for teams playing in the spring of 2021.

Those players were on the roster of 17 Division I schools. Additionally, senior Abby Romig from Twin Valley and freshman Ella Maillie from Exeter were on the Saint Francis roster. In January, Saint Francis withdrew from the spring season.

Maillie was recognized by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as a Scholar of Distinction for maintaining an average grade of 3.9 or higher during the first semester.

This is how the former Berks County players fared during the spring season:

Mikenna Allen, James Madison >> Allen, a second forward midfielder for Twin Valley, played in six games and started in one for the Dukes (5-0 Colonial Athletic Association, 6-2).

Sara Beers, James Madison >> Beers, a freshman defender from Oley Valley, started all eight games for the Dukes (5-0 Colonial Athletic Association, 6-2). She had an assist and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Ashley Bonetz, Kent State >> Bonetz, a senior midfielder / back to Daniel Boone, started in all 14 games for the Golden Flashes (9-3 Mid-American Conference, 11-3). She had one goal and six assists.

Belle Bresser, Maryland >> Bressler, a sophomore midfielder for Berks Catholic, played in 13 games and started in six for the Terrapins (5-3 Big Ten, 8-7). She had an assist.

Emma Bressler, Kent State >> Bressler, a senior back from Schuylkill Valley, had six goals and five assists for the Golden Flashes (9-3 Mid-American Conference, 11-3). She started in all 14 games. She was selected to the All-MAC second team and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction

Kasey Bubel, Towson >> Bubel, a junior defender from Schuylkill Valley, started all eight games for the Tigers (1-5 Colonial Athletic Association, 2-6).

Gracey Butsack, Rutgers >> Butsack, a senior back from Schuylkill Valley, played in 14 games for the Scarlet Knights (5-3 Big Ten, 9-6). She had five assists.

Kailie Connor, Miami, Ohio >> Connor, a freshman midfielder for Wilson, played in eight games for the RedHawks (10-0 Mid-American Conference, 12-2).

Azure Fernsler, Kent State >> Fernsler, a senior goalkeeper for Wilson, had a 10-3 record for the Golden Flashes (9-3 Mid-American Conference, 11-3). She had a serve percentage of .754 and conceded 16 goals for an average of 1.28 goals against. She was voted into the All-MAC second team and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Sophia Gladieux, Penn State >> Gladieux, a freshman midfielder from Oley Valley, led the Nittany Lions (5-2 Big Ten, 7-7) with 12 goals and 26 points. She had two assists. Gladieux started all 14 games. She was voted into the All-Big Ten’s First Team and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Peyton Halsey, North West >> Halsey, a sophomore midfielder from Exeter, started all 18 games for the Wildcats (5-3 Big Ten, 12-6). She had five goals and three assists.

Emily Horace, American >> Horace, a freshman defender for Wilson, played in all six games for the Eagles (4-1 Patriot League, 4-2). She was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Alli Huddleson, Central Michigan >> Huddleson, a senior back of Berks Catholic, started in all 14 games for the Chippewas (3-6 Mid-American Conference 5-7). She had an assist.

Kendra Jones, Liberty >> Jones, a senior midfielder from Twin Valley, started in all 16 games for the Flames (10-2 Big East, 13-3). She had seven assists.

Morgan Kaufmann, Connecticut >> A freshman midfielder for Wilson, Kaufmann played in 13 games, starting 12 for the Huskies (8-1 Big East, 12-2). She received five assists and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Shannon Lackey, Northwest >> Lackey, a junior midfielder forward from Oley Valley, played in 10 games for the Wildcats (5-3 Big Ten, 12-6).

Rachel Levan, Ohio State >> Levan, a senior goalkeeper from Oley Valley, didn’t play for the Buckeyes (5-3, 7-8).

Aaliyah Linfoot, Colgate >> Linfoot, a freshman for Exeter, started all five games for the Raiders (2-3 Patriot League, 2-3).

Sophia Mackrella, Iowa >> Mackrella, a freshman midfielder-defender from Oley Valley, played in one game for the Hawkeyes (4-2 Big Ten, 12-5).

Kara McClure, James Madison >> McClure, a junior midfielder from Twin Valley, started in all eight games for the Dukes (5-0 Colonial Athletic Association, 6-2). She had a goal and an assist.

Hannah Moser, American >> Moser, a junior forward from Brandywine Heights, started all six games for the Eagles (4-1 Patriot League, 4-2).

Meredith Pfennig, Hofstra >> Pfennig, a junior forward midfielder from Muhlenberg, started all 12 games for the Pride (1-3 Colonial Athletic Association, 4-8).

Rachel Sechrist, Hofstra >> Sechrist, a junior midfielder from Conrad Weiser, did not play for the Pride (1-3 Colonial Athletic Association, 4-8).

Bryn Underwood, American >> Underwood, a freshman goalie for Wilson, started all six games for the Eagles (4-1 Patriot League, 4-2). She averaged .84 goals conceded and a save percentage of .829. She was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year and was named NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Reagan Underwood, Liberty >> Underwood, a freshman midfielder for Wilson, started all 16 games for the Flames (10-2 Big East, 13-3). She got two assists and was named to the Big East All-Tournament team and named NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Talayna Viscuso, Appalachian State >> Viscuso, a Twin Valley freshman goalie, played in five games and started one for the Mountaineers (4-8 Mid-American Conference, 7-9). She had two saves, a saves percentage of .500 and a goals-against-average of 1.10.