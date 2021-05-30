Paralympic Games beckon Hirth

By Oliver Lees

Sunbury table tennis star Trevor Hirth has qualified for the Paralympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo later this year.

The 37-year-old is currently the number one male player in his class in Oceania and said it is the first time he has represented Australia at the Paralympic Games.

I want it to happen tomorrow, Hirth said.

For me, it’s about representing the country, making my dream come true.

The international competition has been on hold for a while, so I can’t wait to compete again.

Classification is used in Paralympic sport to group athletes with similar disabilities to compete against each other.

Within this system, Hirth is in class 6, which, according to him, makes the competition unique.

My category is the strictest for standing athletes, so with players with limited movement it’s really important to capitalize and finish the point early, he said.

There are great players in my division, some with one arm, one leg, it’s a tremendous amount of diversity.

Hirth was introduced to table tennis as a child and played on an improvised table that his grandfather had built and set up in the carport of his childhood home.

He now plays in the Western Suburbs, including for the Sunbury Table Tennis Association, which in the past has helped Hirth compete by raising money for entrance fees and flights.

Michael Delaveris, president of the Sunbury Table Tennis Association, said the club was very proud of Hirth.

We were very proud of Trevor and his accomplishments, he said.

He needed quite a bit [of money to compete] and ours was just a small part, but it all came together for him, which is great.

Although he was not introduced to the idea of ​​representing Australia as a parathlete until the age of 29, Hirth said he first felt he was skilled with the bat when he was in high school.

I realized school camp could be fine because I hit everyone, he said.

Then my parents really encouraged me to participate.

Hirth is now ranked 35th in the world and has represented Australia at three world championships.

He said the status of the Paralympic Games has grown with increasing media attention.

There’s a lot more of a feeling these days about improving the lives of people with disabilities, it’s a movement, he said.

I was only discovered when I was 29, I feel like there are a lot of people with disabilities with undiscovered talent.

Every athlete has that responsibility to look around and see what you can do to improve your community.

Hirth will represent Sunbury at the Victorian Country Championships on Queens Birthday Weekend at the Melbourne Sports Centers (MSAC).

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo start on August 24.