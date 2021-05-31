Duke wins first ACC champion title in program history





CHARLOTTE, NC Duke continued his historic run on Sunday when ninth-seeded Blue Devils took a 1-0 victory over third-seeded NC State, claiming the first ACC Baseball Championship-title in program history. Three Blue Devils were named as seniors on the ACC All-Tournament team Joey Loperfido and Michael Rothenberg as well as junior Cooper Stinson all received the honor after the game at Truist Field. Loperfido was also named the tournament’s MVP. The game-winning run came in the fourth inning as a graduate Peter Matt registered a sacrifice fly to score junior Ethan Murray from third. Murray doubled up to start the frame before moving to third place and then home on a back-to-back fly out. Stinson got the nod on the hill on Sunday and boasted his best start of the season. The resident of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, ended up with six-innings scoreless baseball, giving up only three hits during his time on the mound. He also led the Blue Devils with six strikeouts. Sophomore Marcus Johnson , who threw in relief during all four of Duke’s ACC tournament games, closed the door of the Wolfpack to earn his second save of the postseason event. The product in Fontana, California, recently was light out for Duke, giving up only six hits, while striking out 14 batters in 13.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Loper was also firmly on the mound, coming in for Stinson’s relief, allowing only one hit in 1.2 innings. Duke, who is about to make his ninth appearance in the NCAA tournament, is awaiting his regional placement as the selection show takes place on ESPN2 on Monday at noon. Postgame Notes: Duke improves to 30-61 ever at the ACC Championship.

Duke recorded his first ever victory over NC State in the ACC Championship since 1983.

The Blue Devils were also named ACC champions three times from 1957, 1958 and 1961, but that was before the start of the ACC Championship, which began in 1973.

Loperfido scored his team leader 17th double of the year. #Good week

