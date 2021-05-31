Auburn soccer coaches get excited to receive the first round of recruits





The next month of the recruiting process will be unlike any other in Auburn football history, especially as this is the first time this group of coaches will receive recruits to the Plains. Finally, after the NCAA recruiting period ends, the Tigers will once again have access to their best recruiting weapon: Auburn itself. June 1 marks Bryan Harsin’s first attempt to wade into the waters of SEC recruitment, at least personally, and will set the tone for recruiting under his regime. Historically, personal recruiting has been a benefit to the tigers as the maroon vibe sells itself. Not that Bryan Harsin has fared badly so far – 247 Sports reports that when he took over from former coach Gus Malzahn, the Auburn recruitment class was ranked in the upper forties, but as of now the Tigers have worked their way into a top 20 class. 40 recruits are already scheduled to visit the Auburn campus – officially or unofficially – for the entire month of June, and the number continues to grow. After fifteen months of dealing with virtual recruiting, potential clients will set foot on the Plains this Tuesday and Auburn’s football coaches will be thrilled. This is the time, Auburn is the place! We can’t wait for the next Auburn Men elite group to visit the best spot in College football! #1 June #WarEagle 🦅 | #AuburnMade 🐅 pic.twitter.com/KpZLAGNJZV – Bert Watts (@ Coach_Watts19) May 30, 2021 Now is the time@BuienRadarNL! The best has yet to come. #1 June #WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/el7fBfDi5z – Jeff Schmedding (@SchmeddingJeff) May 30, 2021 It’s about to descend on the Plains💯

Come and experience the Auburn Family again for the first time! #1 June #WarEagle 🦅 | #AuburnMade 🐅 pic.twitter.com/HA4z8re8t4 – Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) May 30, 2021 Special Teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts, Defensive Run Coordinator and Inside Linebackers Coach Jeff Schmedding and Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason all jumped into action, sending messages to the Auburn family and to recruits. As coach Schmedding said, the best is yet to come for Auburn football.







