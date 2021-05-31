Estate perfect for horse enthusiast, golf enthusiast, tennis player





TARPON SPRINGS, FL This equestrian estate is located on over 12 acres with stables, corrals, training arenas, plus tennis courts and putting green.

This estate features three separate barns and an oversized four-car garage. The main stable shed has a laundry room and bath. The property also has a professional chipping and putting green and a Har-Tru clay tennis court.

Blanchard Construction’s custom townhouse has over 11,000 square feet of living space and approximately 17,000 square feet under roof. Completely surrounded by mature landscaping, including magnolia and oak trees and tropical foliage, the main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a half bath, and an office in addition to a private library.

In addition, there is a further bedroom and bathroom in the separate pool house and guest house with two more bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and a full kitchen above the attached garage. The townhouse has volume ceilings and lots of natural light. The formal living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining around the grand piano.

To the right of the formal living room is the owner’s retreat with two large walk-in closets, large sitting area, private fitness center with sauna, hot tub, walk-in steam shower and private laundry room. Two additional upstairs suites have a balcony and another laundry room.

The chef’s kitchen has two of everything. Right off the kitchen, on the way to the spacious family room, is a wet bar along with a temperature controlled walk-in wine cellar and a separate backup power generator to keep wines perfectly stored at all times. The house surrounds a heated pool and spa lanai that also includes an outdoor kitchen. The separate pool house is equipped with a storage garage and a huge closet to store toys in the outdoor pool. The lanai overlooks the tennis courts and a garage with the option to store 10 cars. All custom garage buildings are 10 feet deep with hurricane resistant garage doors. The workshop garage is also equipped with a car lift. The equestrian area includes 12 pastures and 20 boxes. The two additional sheds store agricultural equipment and are currently running a profitable chips business. This listing originally appeared on broker.com. For more information and photos, click on here.

