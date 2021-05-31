The Bristol Press – All-Herald boys ice hockey team: three local cooperatives represented





It was anything but ordinary, but local boys’ hockey teams managed to complete a shortened season last winter.

Most teams didn’t play more than 10 games, but some still achieved success, while others were looking for more. Five players were selected for this year’s hockey team, from the three local cooperatives with varsity squads. Sam Davies and Kilian Ranger were selected from the Newington / Berlin / Manchester team, which finished in first place in the Central Connecticut Conference South Division, with a 9-0-1 overall record. Davies and Ranger each played a pivotal role in Newingtons’ first conference championship in nine seasons, as Davies scored the match winner in a five overtime thriller against Wethersfield in the semifinals, while Ranger scored a goal in the title match against Tri-Town. “Kilian has become one of the best goalscorers in the state,” said Newington coach David Harackiewicz. His quick release and accuracy made it difficult for goalkeepers to stop his shots. Davies and Ranger highlighted the Newingtons senior class, which featured seven skaters this season. “Sammy was a clutch player you could count on at the end of a game,” said Harackiewicz. His gritty style and one-on-one check were difficult for the opponents to handle ” In the Plainville / Rocky Hill / Middletown / HK cooperative, two players were selected: Trevor Schad and Owen Davidson. Plainville struggled to find consistency as it finished 2-6 in the Southern Division, despite two of the top players in Schad and Davidson. A goalkeeper, Schad had a phenomenal youth season, but didn’t get much support this time. Davidson manned the blue line for Plainville, bringing much-needed experience to the rear. Finally, Duncan Hollander made the only selection from Southington / Halls. Southington played only five games and won four, finishing in third place in the CCC South. Hollander put in another strong season for Southington, after accumulating 41 points during the 2019-2020 season. Southington lost to Tri-Town in the semi-finals of the CCC South playoffs, finishing the season ahead of expectations as No. 1 of the tournament.

Posted in The Bristol Press, Plainville, Southington on Sunday, May 30, 2021 8:20 PM. Updated: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 8:22 PM.







