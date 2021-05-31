Sports
Dearica Hamby helps Aces get past Fever
Dearica Hamby led five double-digit Las Vegas players with 22 points, Liz Cambage added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 101-78 on Sunday night.
Riquna Williams finished with 16 points, so 4 of 5 out of 3-pointers. A’ja Wilson scored 15 and Jackie Young added 12 points and three steals for Las Vegas (5-2).
The Aces also defeated Indiana 113-77 on Friday.
Wilson had eight points and Hamby added seven in a run of 21-2, making it 24-10 late in the first quarter and leading the Aces in double digits the rest of the way. Indiana made 1 of the 12 out of the field and made three turns during that decisive stretch.
Victoria Vivians led the Fever (1-7) with a season-high 17 points. Teaira McCowan had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 points. Indiana, which shot 38.8 from a 3-point range, has lost seven in a row since a season-opening win over the LA Sparks.
Sparks gathers to defeat Sky in OT
Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from 17 points behind on Sunday-evening to beat the Chicago Sky 82-79 in overtime.
Erica Wheeler had 17 points, seven assists and three steals and Amanda Zahui B. added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Sparks. Nia Coffey had a season-high 15 points.
Wheeler and Ogwumike made back-to-back lay-ups before Coffey hit a 3-pointer to finish a 7-0 sprint that put the Sparks in the lead for good at 80-75 with 2:03 left. The Sky went 0 for 4 with three turnovers in the last 92 seconds.
Courtney Vandersloot had a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (2-4). The Sky has lost four in a row, including a 76-61 loss to the Sparks on Friday, following consecutive wins to open the season.
Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Chicago a 30-13 lead, but the Sparks scored the next 12 runs to start a 22-4 run to take their first lead when Bria Holmes made the first of two free throws with 49.4 seconds remaining in the first half.
Chiney Ogwumike missed the game with right knee pain.
Seattle head coach Dan Hughes is retiring
Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement on Sunday, saying the hardships of being a head coach in the WNBA have taken its toll.
Hughes, 66, said he will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, but will hand over the duties of leading the Storm to assistant Noelle Quinn.
“After more than 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to end my career with the focus and determination I started with,” Hughes said in a statement. “The Seattle Storm is in great shape, after two championships and a great playoff run in 2019, I would like to announce my retirement from the WNBA. being a head coach in the WNBA has taken their toll. I look forward to coaching with USA Basketball at the 2021 Olympics, then using my experience to give back to the game in other ways. ”
Hughes has coached in the WNBA for 20 years with stops in Charlotte, Cleveland, San Antonio and Seattle. He coached the second most games in league history (598) and ranks third in wins with 286.
Hughes arrived in Seattle in 2018 and helped the Storm to their third WNBA title. He missed part of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery and treatment for a cancerous growth in his digestive tract, and he was not acquitted for being with the Storm in the WNBA bubble in Florida during the shortened 2020 season that ended with Seattle’s fourth title.
Hughes was named WNBA Coach of the Year twice, in 2001 with Cleveland and 2007 with San Antonio.
VIEW | Should Toronto Get a WNBA Team ?:
“It’s rare for a leader to have the foresight to make changes at the peak of his career,” said Lisa Brummel, Storm co-owner. Under Dan’s leadership, the Storm has won two championships and has built a great coaching staff here in Seattle. His dedication to his craft is unparalleled and his legacy is perfectly exemplified by his selfless nature and ability to see all that we see. waiting. “
Quinn, 36, joined the Seattle coaching staff in 2019 after winning the first title of her playing career with the Storm in 2018. She completed head coaching duties earlier this week in a 90-87 win over Connecticut as Hughes graduated from his son attended.
“I’m excited to hand over the reins to Noelle,” Hughes said. “She is well positioned to do this work and I am proud to have guided her during my time here. I look forward to her and the team’s continued success.”
Assistant coaches Gary Kloppenburg, Ryan Webb and Perry Huang will remain and work at Quinn.
