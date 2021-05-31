David Warner’s nice comment on family reunification

David Warner couldn’t hide his excitement about seeing his family again. Photo: Instagram

A heartwarming post from David Warner has summed up the emotions of dozens of Australian cricketers and officials finally reunited with loved ones after their flight from Covid-ravaged India.

Warner was one of the many cricketers who left quarantine in Sydney on Monday morning after having to spend two weeks in a hotel after returning home via the Maldives.

Other players such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, plus commentators Brett Lee and Ricky Ponting took a look at the Marriott hotel on Monday.

The group had not seen their loved ones for weeks and were banned from returning to Australia from India until May 15, due to federal government travel restrictions in Covid-19.

There were moving scenes as the cricket contingent finally got to see their relatives again, with a lovely social media post from Warner on Sunday highlighting how much he enjoyed the moment.

14th day of quarantine, one more sleep to go. I can’t wait to see my girls again, Warner wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos featuring his wife Candice and three daughters.

The Australian batsman also shared an Instagram story with five alarms he set for Monday morning in anticipation of reuniting with his family.

“I never wanted an alarm or five to go off so badly,” he wrote with the photo with a few smiling emojis.

David Warner’s Instagram story showed how excited he was to reunite with his family. Photo: Instagram

Warner, like many of the other Aussie cricketers, had not seen their family since April when they left for the Indian Premier League abroad.

The worsening Covid crisis in India eventually delayed the match, with most of the Aussies involved unable to return to Australia right away due to the federal government’s travel ban.

Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff said he couldn’t wait to get home and see his family after he was also released from quarantine.

It was nice to know we got home, that’s for sure, Behrendorff said.

It’s always hard to be stuck anywhere, and knowing I could go home was a relief, and now that we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to go home and see my family.

Aussie players face a jam-packed schedule

For many of the IPL contingents, it will be a brief reunion with family, with Australia touring the West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August.

The Aussies play 13 games in less than a month on a busy schedule during that period, after adding five T20s in Bangladesh to the game list.

Justin Langer’s team will travel to Bangladesh from Barbados, where the last leg of a tour with five T20s and three ODIs takes place.

Australia’s five-game T20 series in Bangladesh will be squeezed into about a week and a half in August, with players currently returning home.

Some Aussie players could then return for the rescheduled IPL to resume in the UAE in September and October, with the T20 World Cup scheduled for October and November.

The IPL was postponed in early May after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 games remain to be played in the season.

A statement on the IPL website read: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Saturday that it will complete the remaining matches of the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League season in the UAE, given India’s monsoon season in the months of September. -October this year. “

The BCCI added that an extension would be requested from the International Cricket Council “to make appropriate use of the hosting of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021”.

