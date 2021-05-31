Irish offensive linemen honored by PFF





The Notre Dame Football program is known for developing elite NFL offensive linemen, and the Irish were recently honored by Pro Football Focus. The Notre Dame Football program is known for producing some of the best offensive linemen in the country, and that has helped them to incredible success at the collegiate level. The Irish have won ten or more games in each of the past four seasons, and much of that success has to do with the fact that they always put in a great starting line-up beforehand. In the previous draw, the Irish saw three of their starters selected for the three-day event, while another was signed as a non-drafted free agent. That kind of trait is a testament to how good Brian Kelly and his staff are at developing players once they get to South Bend, and their success doesn’t stop there. In fact, the Irish produce the best of the best, and the program was recently honored by Pro Football Focus. Notre Dame Football offensive linemen honored by PFF Heading into the 2021 NFL season, the Notre Dame Football team has enough talent ready to go for the 17-game slate. However, when it comes to the offensive line, they stand above all other programs as two out of five starting players were honored by Pro Football Focus in terms of the best in the game. As you can see from the picture, both starting guards are from the Notre Dame Football program, such as Zack Martin and Quenton Nelson made the team. Both players have dominated the NFL level since entering the league and were rightfully placed among the elite when it comes to the offensive line. Since entering the competition, Martin and Nelson have combined All-Pro A seven times in the first team and have ten Pro Bowls under their belts. They are the gold standard when it comes to the offensive guard position, and, unbelievably, they come from the same program. The Irish may need to renew the line of attack for the coming season, but a lot of talent is coming back, and even more on the horizon. It seems that whoever they form along the offensive line is thriving under this current staff, and they are certainly prepared once they get to the pros.

