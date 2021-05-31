Former Russell tennis star Hensley and NAIA All-American | Sport

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio Over the course of her tennis career, Kierstin Hensley, a graduate of Shawnee State University, has achieved a list of achievements that only the best two or three percent of players ever achieve while practicing tennis.
However, Russell’s former graduate isn’t done adding achievements to her plate just yet.
After an excellent season in which Hensley achieved a combination of 22-3 between the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, Hensley was appropriately rewarded for being named as the NAIA All-American in 2021.
Hensley, who transferred to Shawnee State after an outstanding career at West Virginia State, where the former Russell High School star won the 2017 Freshman of the Year honor at the Mountain East Conference, becoming a 2019 ITA Atlantic Regional tournament champion, earning two trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 and winning three MEC championships as she racked up All-MEC and NCAA Division II All-American honors at WVSU, continued her scorching pace at Shawnee State.
In 2021, Hensley went 12-0 in first place in singles and secured a No. 6 seed in the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
Overall, Hensley was one of six Mid-South Conference players named as the NAIA All-American. She joins Cumberland (Tennessees) Ainoha Garijo Garrido; The Cumberlands (Kentuckys) Tomoni Nagao; and Lindsey Wilsons Alexandra Parra, Lucia Mora and Parisa Rachdanone as players who have obtained NAIA All-American slots.
For her college career, Hensley finished with an overall record of 42-1. She has an average of 4.0 points as an occupational therapy major. While her eligibility to play has ended, Hensley is expected to return to the Shawnee State tennis programs as an assistant coach.
Hensley becomes the ninth NAIA All-American to be posted by Shawnee State this season, joining EJ Onu and James Jones (men’s basketball), Brandie Snow (women’s basketball), Jonah Phillips (cross-country), Hunter Hoover (cross-country and indoor track), Chloe Long (women’s skittles), Kenzie Pennington (women’s swimming) and Macie Rhoads (volleyball).
