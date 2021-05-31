Sports
St. Marys boy hockey is celebrating a memorable season
PEABODY – After a successful and memorable season on the ice in 2020-21, the boys’ hockey team from St. Marys set a perfect end to the year by holding the annual end-of-season banquet on Sunday evening in Spinellis. The team was unable to hold its banquet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was exciting to get together and celebrate for everyone involved.
This was truly a historic season for us, in more ways than one, said Spartans coach Mark Lee, who has been on the bench for 35 seasons. It was a constant battle with the protocols, all the distractions and of course the very tough competition in which we play. We had some ups and downs, but the guys really took a step when it mattered most and we ended the season with a win for just the second time in program history. I think a lot of credit has to go to the school and administration to put this season together and get us playing in such a strange year.
And what a year it was for the Spartans. Faced with a shortened schedule and a number of logistical challenges – including a two-week stop due to their own virus problems – the Spartans struggled through a slow start to finish the season at 6-6-3. But the record doesn’t do team justice, as the Spartans closed the year by scoring back-to-back victories over the highest-ranked teams Arlington Catholic and Archbishop Williams (previously undefeated) to win the inaugural CCL Cup.
Lee gives a lot of credit to his group of seven seniors – Kory Ouellette, Max Giardina, Colby Magliozzi, Kyle LoNigro, Dante DAmbrosio, Christian Moran and Terence Moynihan – who performed and showed real leadership despite setbacks this season.
Those guys had to organize and help a lot more this year to keep the team focused, because there were so many distractions, Lee said. That group really showed what it means to be a team leader, and I think we’ve all benefited from it.
As for the festivities on Sunday, each player from the varsity and junior varsity squads was given a plaque to commemorate this season. Three awards were also presented at the varsity level and the junior varsity level. For the varsity, the Spartans named Magliozzi as the team’s MVP after leading the team in scoring (9 goals, 14 assists). LoNigro (12 goals, 9 assists) received the Patrick Reddy Award – which goes to the clutch player who demonstrated leadership skills on and off the ice – and Giardina received the Martha Ferrari Award – which goes to the unsung hero of the team every year.
Colby is a true leader on and off the ice, and he just had such a great season ahead of us, Lee said. Kyle was incredibly stubborn throughout the year and even scored the goal that brought us the CCL Cup in extra time against Williams. And as for Max, he’s a guy you want to be on your team no matter what. He’s a guy who always comes to work and he has all the intangibles you want in a great player.
Three players earned recognition for the junior varsity team, with Jack Glowacz, Patrick Babineau and Anthony Palmer all receiving Coaches Awards.
As the night drew to a close, it was already time to look ahead to what lies ahead for next season – which is now less than six months.
We have a lot of good players coming back this winter and we also have a large pool of new players, Lee said. I think I need to be a little young and deal with that, but the foundation has been laid and I’m curious what we can do in what will hopefully be a more normal season.
Team captains for the 2021-22 Spartans were also announced, with Nahant natives Seamus Foley and Jake Desmarais deserving of the honor. A third captain will be appointed at a later date.
Sport
The St. Mary’s boys’ hockey team celebrated its season at Spinelli’s in Peabody on Sunday night. (Photo: Paula Muller)
