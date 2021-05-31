Naomi Osaka makes an opening statement | Tennis News





Naomi Osaka’s racket spoke at the legendary Philippe Chatrier court. The sun was shining and her portion glittered.

The number 2 seed, the center of the coffee table conversations, not because of her tennis, despite its strength and glory, but her decision not to hold press conferences during the Roland Garros fortnight. She likened the usual exchange to “getting kicked out when you get knocked down.” On the field, the 23-year-old went for the lines with her serve and forehand and opened her campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Patricia Maria Tig.

However, the result gave Osaka little relief when the tournament referee fined the Japanese $ 15,000 for breaching contractual obligations.

In a press statement, the Grand Slam tournaments, which attempted to contact Osaka but to no avail, added: “We advised Naomi Osaka that if she continued to disregard her media obligations during the tournament, she would expose herself to potential further Consequences for breach of the Code of Conduct, including tournament default. ”

The Japanese, the top-earning female athlete whose portfolio includes automobiles and airlines, couture and clocks, hits a dashing ball that hits opponents at the speed of a high-speed train – leaving little time to think, let alone to to improvise. Blitzing the opposition at the hard courts, where she’s won all four Grand Slams, two in New York and Melbourne, on the terre battue, or on gravel, she jumps in and swings on the first shot.

Tig, 26, the mom of two-year-old Sofia, wore a candy pink skirt and a white racer back T-shirt, which stood out for both the fit and the lack of branding. The Romanian had the variety to bother Osaka, especially on the backhand, as she sets varying in length and angles, only the Japanese were emphatic on the first shot.

Osaka, who has not passed the third round in Paris, won 89 percent of the points on her first serve (31 of 35). The first time Tig scored on Osaka’s first serve was in the ninth game of the opening set, when she broke the Japanese for the only time in the game.

After the match, the number 2 seed spoke to former French pro Fabrice Santoro to the court. She said her movement on the surface is work in progress. “Hopefully the more I play the better it gets,” said Osaka, giving Santoro a thumbs-up to indicate she was done with the interaction.

In the second round on Wednesday, Osaka will play a Romanian Ana Bogdan again.

Eleventh-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova came back from match point against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen, snatching a backhand winner from the crosscourt to give herself a chance to level set scores. Kvitova, who won 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in 2 hours and 16 minutes over Court Suzanne Lenglen, credited fans for her win.

THIEM FALTERS

Later, on the field of Philippe Chatrier, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem was unable to start in the deciding set, as Spaniard Pablo Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in Geneva, followed it with his first top-five victory, which was 4 came. -6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in 4 hours and 28 minutes.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos