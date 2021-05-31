Australian cricketers leave the hotel’s quarantine after fleeing COVID-ravaged India





Australian cricketers have been released from hotel quarantine in emotional scenes in Sydney after escaping an increasing COVID threat in India. Key points: The Indian Premier League was postponed in early May due to the threat of COVID-19

The Indian Premier League was postponed in early May due to the threat of COVID-19 Around the same time, the Australian government issued a temporary travel ban from India

Around the same time, the Australian government issued a temporary travel ban from India Players and officials waited for the Maldives and Sri Lanka to fly home Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner were among the 38 players, coaches, officials and commentators released from the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Marriott Hotel in Sydney. The Australian players competed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but fled the country when a deadly third wave struck and Twenty20 competition was indefinitely suspended in early May. Many of the players had not seen their families since they went to the IPL in early April. Cummins and his pregnant partner Becky Boston were emotional when they got back together. Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff said it was “nice to have some fresh air” after leaving the hotel’s quarantine. Loading Behrendorff said it was “difficult” to be stuck in India and was “relieved” to be home. “It was nice to know we were coming home, that’s for sure,” Behrendorff said. “It’s always hard to be stuck somewhere, and it was a relief to know that we can go home, and now that we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to go home and see my family.” Players were forced to charter planes to Sri Lanka and the Maldives after the Australian government imposed a temporary travel ban on Australians returning home. India’s cricket body, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), paid for the flights and accommodation. Former Captain Steve Smith is leaving the hotel quarantine this morning. ( ABC news That travel ban ended on May 15, but it wasn’t before a war of words broke out between former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Slater accused Morrison of having “blood on these hands” for not allowing the Australians to return. “How dare you treat us like that,” he tweeted. “I had government permission to work on the IPL, but I now have government neglect.” Mr. Morrison, in turn, labeled Slater’s comments “absurd”. He said the ban was a “temporary pause” due to the rapid escalation of infection rates in India. Australian cricketers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye paid their own way home last month. Earlier this month, Australian Cricketers’ Association chief Todd Greenberg said that all players in the IPL had “signed up” about the risks of competing in a pandemic. However, Mr Greenberg said the unexpected closure of the border “had caused some concern”.

