Women’s and men’s tennis teams bring home trophies from the NCAA Division III tennis championship

On May 26, both the Emorys women’s and men’s tennis teams won the 2021 NCAA Division III National Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The women’s team swept reigning champions Wesleyan University (Conn.) With a score of 5-0 in the final to take home their eighth league title. The men’s team beat Case Western Reserve University (Ohio) 5-2 in the championship to capture their sixth NCAA victory.

The women’s team was the first to play for the championship with senior Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico and junior Jessica Fatemi each taking singles victories in straight sets. In doubles, Emory quickly dominated their opponents. Gonzalez-Rico and senior Katie Chang won 8-1, while freshman Ana Cristina Perez and junior Lauren Yoon took an 8-4 victory. Junior Christina Watson and senior Stephanie Taylor also won, dropping only two sets on the way to victory.

The 2021 women’s tennis team will join the 1996, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2014 and 2016 Emory teams to bring the women’s tennis national titles back to Atlanta.

Women’s Tennis ended the season with an overall record of 10-3. While the record is impressive enough, winning the title while managing COVID-19 makes the moment even more fun, said head coach Amy Bryant.

Coaching this group of girls in particular, during the pandemic, has probably been one of my most rewarding experiences to date, Bryant said. While the pandemic brought many challenges, she added, I really think we have become stronger competitors because of the pandemic and because we have had to get through everything. I don’t think we would have had the same performance if we hadn’t experienced the last 16 months.

Freshmen Sam Falcon and Ana Cristina Perez both had their first collegiate athletic experiences for a year like no other.

Winning a national championship as a freshman feels so special, Falcon and Cristina Perez said in a joint statement. We are grateful for the opportunity to play on this team with such talented, caring and hardworking individuals who have made us feel so welcome since the start of the season.

In the women’s singles, Watson finished as the national runner-up at the NCAA Division III National Championship. Watson lost the national title match 6-2, 6-3 to Erica Ekstrand of Williams College (Mass.)

Watson also came up short in the NCAA Division III doubles national championship game with Taylor as her partner. However, the duo fell short of Gonzalez-Rico and Chang, another Emory doubles team. Gonzalez-Rico and Chang defeated their teammates 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to end the season unbeaten with a 16-0 record to secure the league title.

The Eagles women’s team will bring back to campus a national team championship, doubles national championship and runners-up in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

The 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Doubles Tennis Champions have been crowned! Congratulations, Emory! It’s been a great week for the Eagles! Women’s Team Champions

As for the men’s championship, Emory won their sixth NCAA title with a score of 5-2 against the Case Western Reserve Spartans.

In doubles, the number 1 doubles team of senior Hayden Cassone and junior Antonio Mora won 8-2 against Spartan seniors Neil Mabee and Jonathan Powell. The number 2 duo of junior Andrew Esses and senior Will Wanner won 8-4 in their last game and finished the season with an unbeaten 6-0 doubles record.

In singles, Esses won in third place 6-3, 6-0, while Wanner passed on Eagles’ momentum as he gave the team a 4-2 lead when he won 6-0, 6-4. Freshman Nolan Shah won the crucial run in his game to take the 6-3, 6-4 victory as the Eagles won the 2021 Division III NCAA Championship.

Head coach John Browning stressed the importance of team culture to their success.

You can have the most talented team in the country, but if your culture is toxic or not, it’s hard to be successful, Browning said. We’ve built a culture that teaches our players to be selfless and put the needs of the team above all else.

Browning was grateful to everyone who played a part in securing the season during the pandemic.

Thanks to our administration, Sewanee, and the NCAA, their courage and support helped us get our four seniors to finish their careers in court, he said. There are no words that can properly describe the gratitude I have for all that has made this possible.

Sophomore Daniel Sanz discussed how special it was to win the NCAA title on the same day as the Emory women’s team. Sanz also described how much the championship win meant to him and his teammates.

It’s extraordinarily special because of the seniors who were losing after this year, Sanz said. We are losing four truly impactful players and leaders on our team, and they are just very special guys who have contributed so much to the team in their own way. We just really wanted to go out and do it for them.

The 2021 team will join the 2003, 2006, 2012, 2017 and 2019 Emory tennis teams to win national titles. It is the third time in school history (2003, 2006 and 2021) that both programs won the national championship in the same season. Emory Athletics now has 29 overall national championships.