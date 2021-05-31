East champions no more, the Heat starts to look at what’s next

MIAMI (AP) Less than an hour into the off season, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead.

There was no run to the NBA Finals for the Miami Heat this year, not even a single playoff win for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. And when it was over, when Miamis was ousted by Milwauke from four games, Butler quickly summed up the off-season plan.

We can be better, Butler said. Well, get better.

The Heat has no choice in this year’s version, at least for now, and will likely have somewhere around the $ 25 million in cap space they can use this summer.

There are many roster decisions to be made for next season, but clear cornerstones Butler and Bam Adebayo, whose $ 163 million five-year extension begins this fall, are among the selling points for free agents. Among those likely to qualify, assuming he decides to look for a new team: Torontos Kyle Lowry, who insists he wants to be a part of more championship rides wherever he is.

I absolutely want that feeling to get back to the final, said Adebayo.

There were no shortage of moments the Heat can point out with regret this season.

They lost 10 games to teams that didn’t make the playoffs, lost nine games they fought with double digits, and were hugely inconsistent. They won 11 out of 12 games at once and immediately dropped six in a row. And COVID-19 was another problem; Butler tested positive and missed 10 games, a stretch where the Heat went 2-8.

This was one of the most memorable seasons just because it was so uniquely different from anything else we’ve been through, said coach Erik Spoelstra. Guys really had to adapt and adapt and I really commend our guys for doing that and not getting cynical or making excuses for all the different protocols and things outside of just the competition.

Even after a season of near-constant setback, the Heat missed home advantage in Round 1 with just one game in the standings. They’re nowhere near where they want to be, it’s always about competing for titles in Miami, but they believe these summers on the roster don’t require a major overhaul.

I appreciate calling this our job, playing the game we love, being around people we love to be around, Butler said. Maybe next year, next season will be a little different, but this year it was fun. No one complained because of the ups and downs. You just go out and compete, play hard, and I think we’ve done that for the most part.

Some things to watch out for when the heat hits the low season:

BUTLER EXPANSION

There seems to be a fair chance that Miami and Butler are working out an extension this summer. He got two years left for the second year of his choosing on his original four-year deal with the Heat, and signed with Adebayo for the next five seasons, taking Butler’s numbers to the top of the list for the next few years. priorities.

OLADIPOS REHAB

Victor Oladipo wanted to play in Miami for a long time, and the Heat finally got him a deal with a deadline for the exchange. He appeared in four games before he had to retire and eventually undergo re-surgery on the leg he injured in 2019.

He won’t be ready for the start of next season, provided things start on time, and it’s still unclear when he could play again. If you have an operation in May, this means that you will return in November at the earliest. He passed a two-year extension of $ 45 million from Houston and enters free agency with unclear market, given uncertainty about when the hell will play again.

ROBINSON AND NUNN

Duncan Robinson is Miamis’ single-season 3-point record holder and one of the best in the league from outside the arc, and Kendrick Nunn has started 111 regular-season games in his two Miami seasons, mostly as a point guard. Both are limited free agents, and what Miami is doing with its qualification offers is something to watch this summer.

DRAGIC AND IGUODALA

Aside from Udonis Haslem (who the Heat would like to welcome back for a 19th season), Goran Dragic is Miamis’ longest living player and the Heat has a $ 19 million option on him for next season.

Dragic is 35, but his 36-minute average this season of 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists is about the same as he had during his only All-Star season in 2017-18. Taking him off the couch in recent years may have extended his career.

Andre Iguodala has a $ 15 million team option for next season; he spent much of this season with a bad hip, but was still effective in his role, and Spoelstra is enthusiastic about him. Also, the 2021 NBA Finals will be the first since 2010 in which neither the Heat nor Iguodala participate.

THE OLYMPICS

Butler, Adebayo and Robinson are among the 57 names being considered by USA Basketball for the team that will take to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The US team, coached by Gregg Popovich, will gather in Las Vegas in early July for a training camp to prepare and play some warm-up matches.

Butler was part of the team that won gold for the US at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. When asked if he was thinking of playing in Tokyo, Butler sounded undecided.

That’s a good question, Butler said. That is a very good question. It’s not out of my mind yet, but we’ll see for sure. I do not know.