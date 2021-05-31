Grizzly football mourns the loss of Jesse Sims, former player and resident of Stevensville | UM Grizzlies





MISSOULA The University of Montana Athletics Department and the Grizzly Football Program mourn the loss of former Stevensville Grizzly defensive lineman Jesse Sims, who died Saturday morning in an ATV accident. A # 37 legacy shirt holder, Sims was a four-year starter for the Grizzlies who earned all of the Big Sky honors in defensive tackles after his senior season in 2019. He was well respected by his teammates and coaches, and was also a two-time recipient of Montana’s Larry Miller Award, which is presented annually to the team’s best defensive lineman. “Grizzly athletics are stunned by the news of Jesse’s passing,” said Montana AD Kent Haslam. “We all feel a sense of shock and sadness. He was an excellent representative of his community and this university. Jesse was loved by so many and we mourn this tremendous loss with them. He will be missed.” Sims was named Montana’s Offseason MVP in 2016 for his work in the weight room and had recently graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in health and human performance. He had just embarked on a career as a strength trainer for young athletes in Missoula. Sims made 41 starts and 48 appearances in his career to 164 tackles, eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles over four seasons. In 2017, he was chosen by former Grizzly Tucker Schye as the next to wear Montana’s legacy No. 37 jersey that represents the Montana spirit by recognizing “hard work, dedication to the team and hard play on the gridiron”. “The Grizzly football family is heartbroken at the loss of our brother Jesse,” said Montana football coach Bobby Hauck. “He was a great friend, player, teammate and representative for the University of Montana and had a bright future ahead of him. Our prayers are with his family and friends right now.” Sims came to Montana from Corvallis High School in 2015, following in the footsteps of older sister Alycia when she played basketball for Lady Griz. He was a three-sport star for the Blue Devils, with letters in football, basketball, and track. He was an all-state football squad with Corvallis in his senior year and helped his second basketball team at Stevensville High School to a state championship. Sims was 24. Services details will be announced in the near future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos