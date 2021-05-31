Tennis DFS picks and projections for DraftKings & FanDuel

The French Open officially started with one day in the books. As the stakes have been increased, the level of the game has also increased as we haven’t seen too many disruptions, especially at the top. With the magnitude of this event, both DraftKings and FanDuel have given us very good slates with tons of tennis DFS options. All GPPs and cash games are as good as they can get all year round, so let’s pick from our fantastic tennis lineups and win some of that Grand Slam cash.

Before I jump in, I need to make sure we discuss some theory within tennis DFS and the little nuances between the two sites. Often times our tennis DFS slates are half the size, so game theory often comes into play as value plays are normally very high. That won’t be a problem for us this week until probably Thursday with so many games. With its binomial results, we often only need to find 6 winners to pass, but that won’t be enough during slams, so ceiling performance is an absolute necessity. That’s where the two sites show some slight differences in terms of the overall score. DraftKings puts a bounty on servers with their Ace & Double Fault “bonuses”, while FanDuel carries no bonuses and punishes those who have double faults without the ability to redeem. And to add one last wrinkle to this is the fact that we play on clay courts, which neutralizes the service game much more than any other surface.

DraftKings & FanDuel Tennis DFS Picks | May 31

Highest level: Iga Swiatek ($ 11,000 / $ 24)

Opponent: Kaja Juvan

Odds: -3333

It’s not exactly exciting to start with the most expensive player on both sites, but on FanDuel, where we get multiple players for $ 24, the value is for that Iga Swiatek. Last year’s French Open champion has returned to her dominant form after a light break with 8 wins in 9 games on clay, including a title in Rome two weeks ago. Her ability to defend and keep rallies going makes her an absolute monster on clay, as her 92% chance of winning suggests according to the Elo Ratings.

Another factor to consider is the sweep upside that the women’s side wears compared to the men’s with fewer sets needed to win. Swiatek is a near lock to swipe at the 19 year old Kaja Juvan who has gone winless in three clay court matches so far.

Highest level: Jannik Sinner ($ 21)

Opponents: Pierre Hugues-Herbert

Odds: -714

This quarter of the tournament has been prepared quite well Jannik Sinner to go deep and it starts with Pierre Hugues-Hebert. The young Italian Sinner has shown calmness and skill, unlike many 19-year-olds in any profession. Reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year is just one example of what he will be capable of as his career continues to rise. His advantage is across the board in all stats and Elo ratings (78.4%) also in case we needed some reassurance in this matchup.

The discount is probably due to the face he has only played 3-3 in his last 6 matches on clay, but two out of three were against T-5 players in the world so I wouldn’t let it affect me . His age and ATP rank are amazingly the exact same number and he should be cruising here.

Other: Casper Ruud (DK), Jaume Munar (FD), Yoshihito Nishioka (both)

Mid-level: Cameron Norrie ($ 9800 / $ 19)

Opponent: Bjorn Fratangelo

Odds: -435

It’s pretty rare to see a player discover a surface this late in his career, but Cameron Norrie apparently has. Briton Norrie has more wins (14) over Clay this season than he has achieved in the past three seasons together. His history at Roland Garros is not exactly inspiring, but the fact that he has reached two finals on clay this year, winning 77% of those matches, is before. The American Bjorn Fratangelo is a bit of a mystery itself with his lack of involvement in the ATP tour, but after winning all three of his qualifiers, we are here.

This could be an exciting match as Fratangelo is in some form or another and Clay has been winning ATP events his entire career here at Roland Garros. Regardless, Norrie looked great on gravel using his mobility and spin to sink opponents. I’ll take the discount and hope the Brit can pay it off in tennis DFS gold.

Others: Dominik Koepfer (both), Reilly Opelka (DK), John Isner (FD)

Pick ’em Tier: Nadia Podoroska ($ 7700 / $ 16)

Opponent: Belinda Bencic

Odds: -137

Nadia Podoroska is another clay beast hailing from Argentina facing the far less fleet of foot Belinda Bencic. Podoroska surprised many of us when she reached the semi-finals here last fall, but that was no coincidence as the 24-year-old won 22 of her 26 games on the red sand bottom, including a lower-tier title. Bencic will struggle to do anything if Podoroska can make her work and force her to rally. The form is also there for the Argentinian with both defeats this year against good opponents on clay.

The seedings versus the odds tell us everything we need to know about this matchup. Podoroska will run circles around the oft-bumped Bencic here, and will have plenty of opportunities to break from the Swiss’s tendency to make a double fault.

Others: Lorenzo Musetti (both), Anna Blinkova (DK)

