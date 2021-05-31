Ranta makes NHL debut in Stanley Cup Playoffs





Men’s hockey | 30-5-2021 2:28:00 PM MINNEAPOLIS Gopher Hockey alum Sampo Beach makes its NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche as the organization opens the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena in Denver. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on NBC with a start time of 7:00 p.m. CT. A First Team All-America and First Team All-Big Ten roster for the Maroon & Gold this season, Ranta will be the 123rd Gopher Hockey product to play at the highest levels of professional hockey. He is the 22nd Gopher to play in the NHL this season, while this year he is the 11th ‘U’ product to earn a position on a Stanley Cup playoff roster. Born in Naantali, Finland, Ranta led the Gophers with career highs in both goals (19) and points (31) in his final season with the Maroon & Gold, while also recording another career high for assists (12). Ranta skated in all 31 games this season and finished in second place in the country, while Minnesota was 20-3-0 this year when he scored a run. The forward scored 67 points (37 goals, 30 assists) in 102 career games with the Gophers. Ranta, a Big Ten All-Tournament Team roster, helped Minnesota claim the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament title and a # 1 place finish for the 2021 NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Championships. The Gophers earned their 38th NCAA tournament berth (tied with Michigan for most of all schedules) while making their first national tournament appearance since 2017 and winning their first NCAA tournament game since 2014. Ranta, two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and three-time letter winner, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (78th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Follow Heren hockey

Follow Heren hockey







