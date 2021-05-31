Soley ends Trivedi’s 12-season unbeaten streak with a thrilling win | Goulburn message





sports, local sports, Mark Soley and his 88’s team have dominated the last two rounds of the Goulburn Table Tennis Association A Grade competition, with a pair of 7-4 wins over the Panthers and Bulldogs. The long-awaited clash between the league’s two undefeated players – Soley and Trivedi – turned out to be an epic encounter when both hosted an exhibition of top class table tennis at the John Lees Table Tennis Center. Trivedi won the first two sets with relative ease, 11-7 and 11-8, and seemed destined to win in straight sets. However, Soley had different ideas and took his game to another level to match Trivedi in all divisions and managed to narrowly take the third set 17-15. Many counter-hitting rallies followed, all aimed at Trivedi’s backhand, and this tactic proved very successful in defeating the four-time Goulburn champion. Soley won the next two sets 11-6 11-8, giving Trivedi his first local singles loss in more than 12 seasons. Chintan’s only other loss occurred on his first night debut at Goulburn in 2015, where he was defeated by TK Fun. In other round 12 results, the Eels beat the Bulldogs 6-5 and the Rabbitohs the Rhinos 6-5. In this match, the highlight of the evening, Jack Gray saw Bagas win Ariza 12-10 in the fifth set. The winners of Round 13 were the 88’s over the Bulldogs 7-4. In this match, three five-setters took place, as Simon Jiang beat Lachlan Bill, Isaac Mavrolefterou passed Gerard Gray, and James Turner came back from the dead to also beat Gray in five exhausting sets. The Rhinos defeated the Eagles 7-4 and Leon Jensen defeated Gerard Gray in his third five-set loss for the evening. The Panthers snapped the Rabbitohs 7-4 with both Sam Dunn and Chising Chung defeating Harry Mavrolelefterou. The results of the B Grade 12 round saw the Pies beat the Dockers 6-5. Five-setters took place between Leo Li and John Green, Green then defeated Qiana Betts, while Betts defeated Maddy Turner, and Dave Manning survived Elisa Chung 18-16 in the fifth. The demons also defeated the Doggies 6-5. Five-setters included Tony McWhirter over Bob Philipson, and Philipson then beat Dave Howlett. The Sharks also beat the Dragons 6-5. Qiana Betts defeated Bruce McGuirk in the clash’s lone five-setter. The Storm defeated Jet Setters 6-5. Five-setters saw Nicola Fraser beat both Dave Plumb and Peter Trama, while Sam Plumb took down Dave Perkins. In B Grade Round 13 results, the Sharks defeated the Storm 6-5. Wayne King and Kev Fitzgerald both defeated Peter Trama in five, while K. Fitzgerald defeated Dave Perkins. The Jet Setters defeated the Doggies 7-4. Dave Howlett beat Bob Philipson in five, as did Tommy Hailston’s Tony McWhirter. The Pies then hit Dragons 8-3. Dave Manning sank Leo Li in the lone five-setter. In the end, the Dockers beat the Demons 6-5. Phil Fraser was the last to claim a five-set victory over Dave Howlett. Players are reminded that there is a pleasant morning of table tennis every Wednesday from 10am to 12pm. Everyone is welcome to participate. Thursday practice and Friday night social play begin at 7pm at the John Lees Table Tennis Center on Sportsway off Finlay Road. Did you know that the Goulburn Post now offers major news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Stay up to date with all the local news: sign up here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/1c367bf7-52a1-4659-a0ce-28e76895d05e.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







