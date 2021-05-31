Goodrow helps Lightning to win Game 1 against Hurricanes

Barclay Goodrow smiled when he heard Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper called him an old-fashioned four-wheel drive jeep playing among a collection of Ferraris.

“I’ll take it,” said the Lightning attacker. “I think they are pretty reliable cars. I know their resale value is pretty good. They hold up in all conditions. So I take it.”

But Goodrow showed in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday that he too can tour like a luxury sports car. He scored the leading goal with a handy short side shot from low in the left circle at 12:39 of the third period.

Goodrow helped make it the game-winning goal by grinding the rest of the way like a jeep, playing 3:05 of the last 7:21 with the Lightning protecting the lead, including 2:05 of the last 2:18 , the last 79 seconds with goalkeeper from Carolina Alex Nedeljkovic on the couch for the extra skater.

The Lightning won 2-1 in the opener of the best-of-7 series. Game 2 is back at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN, TVAS).

“He doesn’t usually get his accolades for scoring winning goals, he’s usually the guy who holds back match-binding goals,” Cooper said. “So you’re really happy for guys who are real team-first players who get the chance to be in the spotlight a little bit, which is what he deserves.”

Goodrow finished Game 1 with his goal and seven hits in the 6:48 PM Ice Age, including 5:40 on the penalty kill, which was 4-for-5. He helped kill a minor penalty shortly before scoring his goal and played 1:16 on the PK when ahead Anthony Cirelli wax in the box for high-sticking.

“There’s so much skill in the team, so many high-end elite players, scoring goals, making game, whatever it may be,” said Goodrow. “Obviously I think my game is different from that. I can bring physicality and I take great pride in being defensively healthy and counting on doing a good job on the penalty kill, defending a lead if “We’re on our feet. Late in games. I just try to play the game I’ve always played, and I like to be reliable in those defensive situations.”

Video: TBL @ CAR, Gm1: Goodrow scores from a bad angle for the lead

The Lightning did not have Goodrow for the first five games of the first round against the Florida Panthers due to an upper body injury. His absence was felt.

They weren’t that stingy defensive at 5v5. The Panthers took advantage of them in the penalty kill, scoring six power-play goals, five from Games 3-5.

Goodrow returned in Game 6, played 4:43 PM and the defending champion won 4-0 to continue.

“It’s no coincidence that the game went like his line-up,” Cooper said.

It’s no coincidence that the Lightning also protected the lead Goodrow gave them in the last 7:21 of the third period on Sunday.

Not only was he defending late in the game, his consciousness was clear when he saw the defender Ryan McDonagh without stick with 30 seconds to play. Goodrow gave McDonagh his stick and continued to defend without a stick, putting his body down to get into firing ranges.

“We can just trust him in any situation,” said McDonagh. “Draw, he’s out there, gets a goal. We have a lead, he defends. First and foremost he sacrifices his body, willing to block shots and we all feed on that. Second, he has some undercover skills. There around the net and that chemistry with that offensive line has shown up time and again in situations. He’s such a versatile player and since joining our team he’s been so confident in every situation throughout the game. You can see his Consciousness. It’s just time and time again that he just seems to be in the right place and he seems to be nice on the road too. ”

Link is the right word.

Goodrow has scored four goals in 49 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; Three of them were game winners, including an overtime goal for Game 7 with the San Jose Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2019 Western Conference.

“You can tell he’s a great player,” Lightning Defender Victor Hedman said. “He performed. Last year in the bubble he was excellent. Going back to his days in San Jose, he scored a Game 7 OT game winner against Vegas.