Sports
Cricket Australia has confirmed Nick Hockley as their new Chief Executive Officer
Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that interim CEO Nick Hockley will take the position full-time.
Hockley has fulfilled the role on an interim basis since June 2020 in a turbulent period for the organization with the ongoing impact of the corona virus.
He took over from Kevin Roberts, who stepped down and CA has been actively seeking his replacement ever since.
Many felt that Hockley was always at the forefront of the position having helped lead cricket’s successful summer, including the thrilling Test series against India.
His resume also provides experience as CEO for the T20 World Cup 2020, where the Australian women’s team triumphed in the MCG in front of more than 86,000 fans.
Hockley has also spent time as General Manager of Commercial and Marketing at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia.
CA confirmed the news on Monday that Hockley would now officially fill the position of CEO.
Earl Eddings, CA Chairman, believes Hockley’s track record speaks for itself and shows exactly what he can add to the role as CEO.
From awarding the historic T20 Womens World Cup to ensuring a safe and successful 2020-21 season, Nick has already proven himself to be among the top sports managers both in Australia and around the world, ”said Eddings.
Nick was appointed interim CEO during an incredibly challenging period for Australian sport and society at large, and there were many instances where the obstacles that came his way once in a generation must have seemed overwhelming.
But his leadership, determination, ethics and vision for the game made Australian Cricket emerge stronger than ever. Nick deserves huge credit for that.
In addition to his excellent track record of strategy and execution, Nick has played a vital role in strengthening Australian Cricket and strengthening relationships with our partners. I have no doubt that those bonds will deepen further under his stewardship, which will serve to grow the game at all levels. “
Speaking of his appointment, Hockley says he is looking forward to leading the game from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic into a bright future.
Over the past 12 months, I have learned firsthand about the breadth, scale and importance of the role. My approach has been and will continue to be to bring people out of the game together as I believe this is fundamental to reaching our full potential, ”said Hockley.
It has been extremely rewarding to be part of CA, State and Territory Associations and the Australian Cricketers Association who have worked together like never before over the past 12 months to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 and deliver a summer for all ages.
“I look forward to building on this momentum and playing my part in further deepening those relationships, and taking a leading role in growing the game internationally along with other ICC members.
As Australia’s national sport, cricket is at the core of our national and cultural identity. I have no illusion about the importance of cricket in the lives of so many Australians, nor about the scope and responsibility of this role.
“Running Cricket Australia has been the greatest privilege of my working life and I am committed to doing everything I can to make a positive contribution to the game and the community.
I also want to thank the CA Board for the trust they have placed in me to continue to lead CA in this important and exciting time for the sport. The change and complexity that Covid-19 brings has created many challenges, but also many opportunities.
“Working with our partners in the game makes me feel confident and optimistic about crickets’ ability to meet the challenges of the modern world and thrive.
