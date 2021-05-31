Where are Bears skill players drafted?





With the calendar turning to June, the 2021 fantasy football design season is upon us. And as any skilled team manager knows, competition winners are usually decided in the months leading up to the draft due to their thorough preparation and attention to detail. Of course, luck plays a big part in fantasy sports, but concept preparation is critical to give your team the best shot at the champion prize. One of the smarter ways to prepare for your league draw is to understand the ADP, or average draw position of a player, who is entering the draw. With so much data available on the internet, understanding a player’s ADP is an easy and sensible way to gauge when is the right time to pick that receding or wide receiver you’re watching. And let’s face it, as a Bears fan, you’re more likely to reach out to a skill player from your favorite team. So it’s critical that you understand where each of the Bears’ main assault weapons will be set up at this point in design season so that you don’t overload yourself and put your 2021 fantasy season at risk. Let’s start with the quarterback, where basically everyone is guessing who will be the starter on opening day. The fight between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields will be entertaining, even if Dalton is only vying for the right to be a starter for the first half of the season. Regardless, the fantasy community is higher on Fields, which is currently QB24 with an ADP of 152. That’s going to be a bargain in week 8. When walking back, the disrespect for David Montgomery extends to the fantasy community. He is currently RB19 with an ADP of 32. He is essentially a late third round pick in 12 team competitions. Again, that will be of great value if he starts the year as he ended 2020. Allen Robinson is the Bears best skill player and his fantasy ADP is proof of that. He’s currently WR15 – a frills WR1 in fantasy – with an ADP of 42. That feels good for him, although he’s preparing for a possible career year no matter who wins the Bears runway. Both Dalton and Fields are said to be the best quarterback A-Rob has ever played with. At the end, Cole Kmet is considered to be backed up to TE25 with an ADP of 170. Again, that’s fair considering Kmet had a really slow start to his rookie season and didn’t play much at all in the passing game in 2020 That said, he will play a much bigger role on offense this season and should be the Bears’ primary pass-catcher for the position.

