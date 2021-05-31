Millionaire 12 bed home has fantastic views plus a sauna and pool





This "impressive Georgian residence" in East Yorkshire has a gym, sauna and heated swimming pool. The detached house with 12 bedrooms – Wold House, Wold Road, Nafferton, Driffield – is being marketed by Woolley & Parks and has a target price of 1,300,000, according to the Rightmove listing. It enjoys "far reaching views over Wolds", has two "quality holidays", outbuildings and is in a "much sought after location". According to the list, it is "arguably one of the most beautiful houses in the area". It even has a table tennis room and a snooker room with a bar.





(Image: Rightmove)

“As the name suggests, Wold House offers unparalleled views of the world stretching to the Humber Bridge, not only from the ground floor pavilion, but also from the first floor balcony,” the ad said. . “This impressive home has been beautifully designed and carefully restored by the current owners to provide a truly stunning home that performs on every level. “The main house is adorned with custom fixtures that give a luxurious feel to an already established home with traditional features visible throughout, providing the perfect blend of old and new.” It adds: “In addition to the main house, this property features two adjoining cottages that have been successfully run as a high quality holiday rental, but can provide additional living space for dependent family members or more space for the growing family. “Promotes an elevated position with unspoilt Wolds views stretching to the Humber Bridge itself plus approximately 1.1 acres of landscaped gardens, a series of outbuildings including a snooker room, sauna and gym plus a heated outdoor pool and hot tubs.” Check out more photos of the property in the video above. And there is so much potential. “Further outbuildings provide storage space and even more potential for any discerning buyer,” the list says. Built in 1854 in Georgian style, this beautiful property has undergone many transformation, originally built by John Dickinson as a gift to his bride-to-be by installing a replication of the cantilevered staircase on display at Sledmere House. Opened in the early 60’s as a hotel with a sympathetic extension to the side. This property has since been run as a business.



"Further outbuildings provide storage space and even more potential for any discerning buyer," the list says. Built in 1854 in Georgian style, this beautiful property has undergone many transformation, originally built by John Dickinson as a gift to his bride-to-be by installing a replication of the cantilevered staircase on display at Sledmere House. Opened in the early 60's as a hotel with a sympathetic extension to the side. This property has since been run as a business. Internal accommodation is enormous with ornate fireplaces, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and handcrafted storage all adding to the impressive charm of this home. Versatile and natural light, the main house offers a spectacular entrance hall, formal lounge, dining room, study, breakfast room, custom kitchen, matching laundry and trunk space plus utility room all on the ground floor with five bedrooms and five bathrooms to the first. a feature of such greatness ever occurred in the open market, so an early internal consideration is essential."







