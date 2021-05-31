Sports
Lehner doesn’t just spend for Golden Knights in Game 1 losing to Avalanche
Robin Lehner received a soft, comforting pat on the back Marc-Andre Fleury when he left the ice on Sunday. On a normal night, the goalkeeper’s situation would have been the big story for the Vegas Golden Knights.
This was not a normal night.
The Golden Knights didn’t just lose to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Second Round at Ball Arena. They were blown out 7-1. While Lehner wasn’t at his best, it wouldn’t have mattered who was in the net – Fleury, Dominik Hasek, Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, take your pick. Any GOAT would have been a goat.
“I wouldn’t change the decision,” said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. Tonight’s game was not over Robin Lehner, and of course we weren’t playing well enough for him. “
It was certainly a controversial decision.
Fleury went 4-3-0 with an average of 2.14 goals, a save percentage of .932 and two regular season shutouts against the Avalanche, and he started every game in the first round against the Minnesota Wild and went 4-3 with an average of 1.71 against goals, a serve percentage of .931 and a shutout.
[RELATED: Lehner starts for Golden Knights in Game 1 loss to Avalanche]
Lehner played one game against the Avalanche in the regular season and gave up two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 defeat. That was May 10th. He hadn’t played since then.
DeBoer had a simple explanation.
“[Fleury] had just played seven games in [13] days and an emotional Game 7, “said DeBoer.” It was a perfect opportunity in our minds to use our other starter, which has been a strong point of ours throughout the year. And [it was a chance to] make sure Robin was in a race and kept sharp because we know we will need him. So there were many reasons for it. “
Fair enough. Fleury is 36 years old. Game 7 of the first round was Friday.
But that goes to the bigger problem. We call these best-of-7 series, but they are really races to four wins. The faster you take out your opponent, the more likely you are to rest for the next round and win the Stanley Cup Playoffs war of attrition.
The Avalanche swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round and closed their series on May 23. They had six days to recharge for the second round. The Golden Knights took a 3-1 series lead against the Wild, then lost two games in a row and had to win Game 7 to continue. That gave them a day to recharge for the second round.
“Obviously at this time of year, any time you can get a rest, it will help your team,” Vegas defender Nick Holden said. “We had an emotional series there with Minnesota. Obviously, we got into this, we tried to bring that emotion into it.
The Avalanche dominated the first period and took a 2-0 lead, then became 4-0 at 4:03 from the second. Lehner might have wanted a few goals back. The first came on a backhand through forward Mikko Rantanen, a bad shot, but a shot from outside the right face-off spot. The fourth squeaked between his pads. It was a no-look shot by center Nathan MacKinnon, who has scored eight goals in five games, but still.
That said, the Golden Knights turned the puck and gave up on the rush odds. They were outsked and outplayed. And then, then forward Mattias Janmark was knocked out of the game by a hit from Avalanche defender Ryan Graves, they fell apart, lost their cool and took penalties.
“We’re escaping our game a bit,” Vegas captain Mark Stone said. “But let’s be honest: if you’re down 4-0 halfway through the game, it’s a long way to climb from. But we’ll be ready. [for Game 2]. There is no doubt about our group. “
Video: MacKinnon, Landeskog power Avs’ Game 1 route from Vegas
They better be ready. They had better hope that peace was the biggest problem. These teams were tied for the most points in the NHL in the regular season (82), Colorado won the Presidents’ Trophy thanks to the tiebreaker in line wins (35-30), but they looked like they were in different leagues on Sunday.
Colorado’s top line of Gabriel Landeskog (two goals, one assist), MacKinnon (two goals, one assist) and Rantanen (one goal, one assist) set up a clinic. The defender too Cale Makar (one goal, three assists).
“I think we’ve given their skilled players just a little too much respect, a little too much space, and it’s clear that good players are going to play in that space,” said Holden.
Game 2 is on Wednesdays at Ball Arena (10:00 PM ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). No matter who starts in goal, the Golden Knights need to put him in a better position to succeed than putting Lehner in Game 1.
“We’ll flush these,” said Stone. “We will see what we did wrong. There are a few areas that we were actually not bad at, but there are a lot of things that we need to improve in the future. We are lucky to be here two days between games,” a little bit of rest, a little bit of recovery, regroup and be ready for Wednesday. “
