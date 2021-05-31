Nick Hockley appointed CEO of Cricket Australia | Cricket News







In addition to the India tour of Australia, he was also in charge of successfully delivering the domestic leagues in a complex situation caused by the global health crisis, which had seriously affected CA’s original cricket calendar.

CA said Hockley has served with distinction as interim CEO since his appointment last June following the departure of Kevin Roberts.

"I have no illusions about the importance of cricket in the lives of so many Australians, nor the extent and responsibility of this role," Hockley said in a CA press release.

“Running Cricket Australia has been the greatest privilege of my working life and I am committed to doing everything I can to make a positive contribution to the game and the community.”

Raised in Birmingham, Hockley held senior positions on the organizing committee of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia in 2015 and the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London.

“Over the past 12 months I have learned firsthand about the breadth, scale and importance of the role. My approach has been and will continue to be to bring people together about the game as I believe this is fundamental for reaching our full potential.

“I look forward to building on this momentum and playing my part in deepening those relationships and taking a leadership role in growing the game internationally along with other ICC members.”

Born in the UK, Hockey represented England in student-level rugby before moving to Australia between 2002 and 2005 to pursue a career in corporate finance.

“The change and complexity brought by Covid-19 has created many challenges, but also many opportunities,” said Hockley.

“Working with our partners in the game makes me feel confident and optimistic about cricket’s ability to meet the challenges of the modern world and thrive.”

CA Chairman Earl Eddings congratulated Hockley on his unanimous nomination.

“From delivering the historic T20 Women’s World Cup to ensuring a safe and successful 2020-21 season, Nick has already proven himself to be among the very top class of sports managers both in Australia and around the world.”

Eddings was aware that Hockley had to deal with many complex problems.

“… through his leadership, determination, ethics and vision for the game, Australian Cricket emerged stronger than ever. Nick deserves immense credit for that,” he said.







