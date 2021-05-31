Claremont boys tennis team caps season with CIF-SS Division 1 Championship – Daily Bulletin





In a normal, non-pandemic high school tennis season, the CIF Southern Section team finals would be held at The Claremont Club. But the southern section chose to hold finals at one of the participating schools this year, so the third-seeded Claremont boys’ squad missed an opportunity to play in Claremont and instead had to play on the best Palos Verdes for the final of the Division 1 Friday, May 28. It couldn’t have turned out better. We had the best day (Friday), Claremont coach Kathy Settles said after her team took home the title 12-6. Our director arranged a chartered bus for us. We drove in style. I told them if we won, we had to jump into the ocean. So we had our bus driver take us there on the way back and the guys spent 45 minutes in the ocean. I’m actually glad it wasn’t at The Claremont Club. It was the first title for the Claremont boys’ team since it won Division 3 in 2009 and 2010. After getting overconfident while coaching the girls ‘team a few years ago, Settles was careful not to do the same with the 2021 boys’ team. We didn’t want to be too far ahead, she said. Nowadays you can research everyone’s schedule. The top executives all know each other. The X factor is how deep is their team? Claremont’s singles teams were especially strong in the title run with junior No. 1 player Brody Bohren going 12-0, while junior Ronald Chen (10-1) and freshman DJ Brownlee (9-3) also excelled. The top two doubles teams of freshman Caleb Settles (son Kathys) and senior Joey Agnagnos (11-1) and senior Lucas Rival and sophomore Lance Lao (9-3) were equally dominant. The Wolfpack were consistent in the final, winning each of the three rounds 4-2. The win is remarkable in a number of ways, Settles said. According to her research, she is the third woman to coach a boys tennis team to a CIF-SS Division 1 title. And Claremont is the first Inland Empire team to win the Division 1 title. While she didn’t want to be overconfident about winning a CIF title, Settles felt good about her team’s chances of making a deep playoff run. I was sure our boys’ team would go deep into the tournament, she said. Caleb would update me on how other teams were doing, but I knew our boys’ team was quite special. It is quite special that a school like Claremont has so many good players in a team. Sometimes the moon and stars are aligned. Settles believes the season’s value goes beyond winning the CIF title. As sweet as it is to win a CIF title, it’s all about the experience. In tennis, most children spend their time playing tournaments. It’s all about them. High school tennis is a time to be part of a family, she said.

