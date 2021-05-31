Quick Summary: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1 (Game 1)





The Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena 7-1 on Sunday in Game 1 of the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cale Makar led the Avalanche with a playoff career-high four points, scored in the third period and also added three assists. Forward Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog both had two goals and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen (goal and assist) also had a multi-point performance. Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado while goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves in the win.

The Avs led 2-0 after the first period, with Mikko Rantanen opening the score 4:55 in the match, before the team added four more digits in the middle frame. William Karlsson recorded the only marker for Vegas in the game and goalkeeper Robin Lehner made 30 saves on 37 shots. The game contained 76 penalty minutes, 64 of which were in the third period. After beating the first round against the St. Louis Blues, the Avalanche has now won five consecutive postseason games for the fourth time in Avs history, and the first since May 11-22, 1999. Colorado now has five or more goals. scored in the fourth consecutive games for the first time in franchise playoff history THE GOALS 1st period

4:55 COL (1-0) – Mikko Rantanen took a pass from Devon Toews and scored with a backhand shot from the right circle.

10:13 COL (2-0) – Gabriel Landeskog took a cross feed from Cale Makar and added up in an open net. 2nd period

1:04 COL (3-0) – Valery Nichushkin moved the puck to Brandon Saad, who scored from the left to extend his goal streak to four games.

4:03 COL (4-0) – Nathan MacKinnon counted his seventh goal of the playoffs from the left circle.

14:23 COL (5-0) – PPGMikko Rantanen handed Gabriel Landeskog the puck in the front and the Avs captain tapped it in.

14:59 VGK (5-1) – Max Pacioretty passed the puck to the front of the net and William Karlsson hit it.

5:05 PM COL (6-1) – Nathan MacKinnon took a lead of Joonas Donskoi in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway. 3rd period

15:49 COL (7-1) – PPG, Cale Makar recorded his fourth run of the night by scoring on a one-off blast from the high slot machine. Last: Avalanche – 7 | Golden Knights – 1 3 STARS Nathan MacKinnon (COL): Had two goals and an assist Cale Makar (COL): scored and added three helpers Mikko Rantanen (COL): Counted and had an assist Selected by David, Marek and Milan Hejduk (Avalanche Alumni Association) POWERFUL GAMES Colorado: 2 for 6

Vegas: 0 for 2 GOAL FIGHTING BATTLE Colorado: Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 of the 25 shots.

Vegas: Robin Lehner made his first appearance of the postseason and made 30 saves. STAT OF THE NIGHT Mikko Rantanen scored and was assisted to extend his playoff-point streak to 15 games, dating back to the 2020 postseason. It’s a new franchise record for the longest streak, including multiple post-seasons and tied for the 13th longest in history. of the NHL. Nathan MacKinnon previously owned the franchise brand with a streak of 14 points, all of which took place in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NOTEBOOK The Avalanche has scored five or more goals for the fourth consecutive playoff game for the first time in franchise history … Colorado has now won 12 consecutive games at Ball Arena dating back to the regular season … Cale Makar pursued a new career down the season with four points, scoring and adding three assists. It was Makar’s fourth multi-point game in the postseason and his second appearance with three assists in the playoffs … Makar now has 28 postseason points in his career, tied for sixth by a defender in his first 30 playoff games of his career. in NHL history … Brandon Saad extended his high-goal playoff streak to four games, the fourth longest leg in franchise history and the longest by an Avs player since Gabriel Landeskog (4) from April 14-20, 2018. Nathan MacKinnon scored his league-leading seventh goal … The Avs and Knights began their first-ever playoff series. The teams played one previous postseason game, in 2020 during the round-robin portion of the Stanley Cup qualifiers (VGK won 4-3 SO). GREAT HIGHLIGHT Light the fuse. Video: VGK @ COL, Gm1: Rantanen drives and backhands puck home IMAGE OF THE GAME How it started. How are you. ROSTER REPORT Rookie Sampo Beach made his NHL debut, replacing Carl Soderberg on the fourth line, which also came up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Newhook. Other than that, Colorado started the game with the same attacking combinations and defensive pairs as last Sunday’s Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues. Devan Dubnyk was the backup goalkeeper of starter Philipp Grubauer. INJURY UPDATE Ryan Graves left the game with 11:56 left in the third period after Vegas’ Ryan Reeves punched him in the face while on the ice. He returned to complete the list.

Matt Calvert (upper body): long-term and doubtful returning after surgery this year; last played on March 23 in Arizona.

Pavel Francouz (lower body): Expected to return in full health next season after surgery earlier this year, injured during training on Jan. 18.

Erik Johnson (upper body): Skated for the first time prior to the Sunday morning skate and may return to the playoffs later, depending on how he progresses; last played on January 30 in Minnesota.

Logan O'Connor (lower body): Skated on her own after surgery and ahead of schedule, according to head coach Jared Bednar; last played on March 31 vs. Arizona. NEXT ONE Game 2 of the best-of-seven set is Wednesday at 8pm MT before the series moves to Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. LINE COMBINATIONS Based on the start of the game

Forward

92 Gabriel Landeskog – 29 Nathan MacKinnon – 96 Mikko Rantanen

20 Brandon Saad – 17 Tyson Jost – 13 Valery Nichushkin

95 Andre Burakovsky – 37 JT Compher – 72 Joonas Donskoi

75 Sampo Ranta – 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – 18 Alex Newhook Defenders

7 Devon Toews – 8 Cale Makar

27 Ryan Graves – 49 Samuel Girard

24 Patrik Nemeth – 22 Conor Timmins Goalkeepers

31 Philipp Grubauer

40 Devan Dubnyk







