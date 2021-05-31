Taekwondo: Interim Chief Koh Vows to Continue Late President Lee’s Vision, Combat Sports News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) said Vice President David Koh will lead the association in the meantime, following the passing of its President Edwin Lee on Saturday (May 29).
“Any long-term decisions will be made at a later date,” he added in a brief statement.
The National Sports Association also expressed its “deepest condolences” to Lee’s family, adding that his “leadership, generosity and spirit will be truly missed.”
The cause of death has not been disclosed to the media.
Lee, 65, has served as Chairman of STF since September 26 and was one of four new faces in the nine-member leadership elected at STF’s annual general meeting.
According to the association’s statutes, five of its board members will serve a four-year term and four for a two-year term. Lee was one of the last.
In an interview with The Straits Times last December, he said his team’s top priority was to restore affiliate status with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and World Taekwondo, the sport’s governing body after suspensions dating back to May. 2019 about governance. issues.
They have yet to be restored.
It is also engaged in legal issues with its former General Secretary Wong Liang Ming.
Koh, who had also served as Acting President for the STF in October 2018 after then-President Milan Kwee stepped down, paid tribute to Lee’s commitment to achieving the goal he set for the STF board.
“Although I have only known him (Lee) for nine months since he became president, Edwin has worked tirelessly for the STF,” said Koh.
“We would like to thank him for his kindness and commitment during his tenure. The Board will continue to work on the vision (Lee) established for the STF and guide the organization to achieve these goals.”
At the time of his death, Lee was also treasurer of the SNOC, director of the Singapore Olympic Foundation and president of the Chinese Swimming Club.
The seasoned sports manager previously also had a long position at the national associations for table tennis (20 years) and tennis (15 years).
STF board member Jessie Phua, another seasoned sports administrator who is also simultaneously serving as vice president in the SNOC, said: “Singapore has lost not only a great champion in sports, but also a very generous son who has many social causes wholeheartedly. supported.
“A warm, sincere and kind gentleman with a heart of gold, I will certainly miss this dear friend of over 30 years.”
Benjamin Sim, a member of the STF standing committee, said Lee had “an exuberant aura in handling work issues with a bad sense of humor.”
“He led with candor and soon earned the committee’s respect for rolling out various initiatives for the sporting agenda. It was an honor and a privilege to have crossed him and I will be forever grateful for his mentorship and friendship” , he said. Sim.
National Taekwondo exponent Raja Zulfadli Raja Mahmod paid tribute to Lee and said that he and his teammates will always remember Mr. Edwin as a fatherly figure who took care of our well-being so we can focus on hard training and our chances of international competitions improve”.
