Kawhi Leonard of Clippers, the power victory of Paul George of Mavericks, take back control of the series

The LA Clippers arrived 0-2 in Dallas with their future clouded by uncertainty, but left with home advantage and momentum thanks to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who played the unforgiving style they envisioned when they joined forces.

For the second game in a row, Leonard and George Luka overwhelmed Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and combined to score 45 points in the first three quarters to help the Clippers even this first round series at 2-2 with a 106-81 defeat at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks were unable to hold Leonard back for the third consecutive game as the All-Star forward took 11 of 15 shots and had 29 points and 10 rebounds. And George scored 13 of his 20 points in the second quarter when the Clippers opened a 48-29 lead with 6:58 left.

“I think we both just did an excellent job of complementing each other,” said George of him and Leonard returning the Clippers to this series. “[Leonard] made every effort to drive and attack and put pressure on their bigs on the rim. Myself too. If he needs a break and a breather, I’m now in attack mode. I think we’re just doing a great job fighting each other. “

“This is ultimately what we wanted to achieve: being able to share the court together and do it together on both sides.”

This was what Leonard, George and the Clippers had in mind when the two became All-Stars in the summer of 2019.

Leonard plays at the post-season level making him the NBA Finals MVP for the second time when he led Toronto to a championship in 2019. He was just too strong and powerful for Dallas to retire, averaging 35.3 points in the last three games.

In leading the Clippers to the final two wins in Dallas, Leonard shot 24-for-32 combined in Games 3 and 4 and did most of his damage during paint drives.

But his message to the Clippers after losing the first two games of the series at home was to step things up significantly towards the defensive end. Working through a nerve problem in his neck, Doncic shot 9-for-24 to finish with 19 points, six assists and six rebounds. But the Clippers were delighted with their ability to slow down the other Mavericks shooters who fired real light in Los Angeles.

Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 7-of-8 shots and scored only four points, Dorian Finney-Smith had only eight points and the Mavericks as group 25 missed out of 30 three-point tries. In the first two games of the series, Dallas took the home field advantage by going 35-of-70 (50%) from behind the arc.

Since trailing 11/30 with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter of Game 3, the Clippers have outperformed Dallas with 213-to-159. Now the Mavericks are the ones who need to find a way to turn things around or their season could end soon.

“We responded well,” said Leonard of the team that heeded his message to play a better defense. “Especially coming from there [30-11 deficit] in Game 3. “

Leonard added, “The job is not done yet, so we need to keep that balanced mindset and prepare for the next one.”

The Clippers have pressed all the right buttons since leaving Los Angeles, where they had no answer for Doncic. Clippers head coach Ty Lue moved into a small line-up and stopped Nic Batum in center of Ivica Zubac when the Mavericks Game 3 started hot. This move allowed the Clippers to switch defensively to Doncic, who had his way to score with Zubac ahead of him.

Lue started Game 4 with Batum in the top five for Zubac and the veteran attacker responded with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Batum said he had studied Draymond Green and Boris Diaw’s film in preparation for how best to use versatility as an undersized center.

While Batum helped defend and moved the ball on attack, Leonard continued to punish the Mavericks with his hard drives, his first five shots, and scored 10 points in the first quarter. George then took over the second quarter. Doncic tried to keep his team there and had 15 points at half time but Kristaps Porzingis (who finished with 18 points) was the only other Maverick to score in double digits in the first half.

The Clippers pushed their lead up to 79-51 with 4:42 over in the third, as they took the home field advantage and all the momentum in this series back to Southern California.

Lue said the Clippers would show who they really are in Game 3 with their backs to the wall. They backed up his promise when Batum said the Clippers never panicked, despite trailing 0-2 in the series and trailing 30-11 in the opening minutes of Game 3.

“I mean, we knew our mistakes,” Batum said. ‘We just had to adapt. We knew what we had done wrong. ‘

“It’s only 2-2,” added Batum. “We’re right where we need to be. Technically we should be 2-2. So now we have to go home and take care of the home field and take care of this game on Wednesday, or we can put ourselves in it. A bad situation. if we don’t do the job on Wednesday. “