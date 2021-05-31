Kyle Jamieson recalls “interesting experience” of leaving IPL | abruptly Cricket News







Jamieson, along with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, chose to fly to the Maldives from Delhi before catching a flight to the UK, as they felt unsafe in India’s national capital when COVID’s hotspot 19 in the country.

The lanky pacemaker plays for RCB in the IPL. The tournament was suspended after multiple cases of COVID-19 were found in the biobubble.

“We just had to do the right thing ourselves. The situation in India was clearly quite dire and we were aware of what is happening outside our bubble. Once it (the virus) got in, it was the right decision to postpone it. .

“We just had to keep relying on those people and the control we can control, and we had some pretty good people around us to help us get to England.”

Jamieson is excited about his first UK tour, starting with the first Test against England at Lord’s before culminating in the final of the World Test Championship against India, scheduled for June 18-22.

Asked if it is difficult not to notice the WTC final for the two Tests against England, Jamieson said: “Not at all. If you look too far ahead you can get a little caught in the bounce.

“It’s my first trip to England. I’m playing cricket at Lord’s for the first time. If I was distracted by something within two to three weeks, I wouldn’t be in top form in the end.”

“I’m just trying to be as aware as possible around this test and enjoy it. Who knows if it ever happens for me again. So just focus on this test and Edgbaston and then the final (against India). Get out or get closer, so I’ll take care of these first. ”

The IPL will resume in the UAE in September. Asked if he would be available for that, Jamieson added: “To be honest I have no idea really. That news came out a few days ago, we haven’t had a conversation about it. Our thoughts are on the Test. against England and the final against India. I don’t want to look too far ahead. ”







