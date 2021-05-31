How 15 Brazilian Cricketers Changed the Game for Future Generations

In the streets of Brazil they call it Taco.

No, it is not a bowl that you fill with seasoned meat and guacamole. Taco, also known as Bats, is a Brazilian descendant of cricket, born to 19th century British ex-pats and mutating in its unique form over generations. It’s a popular game that only requires four players and minimal gear, and it’s a common conscience that you’re the best Taco player around.

Each side has two batters and two fielders. Three sticks, balancing on the ground and meeting at the top, form the stumps, but empty bottles or oil cans are a handy alternative. The bat is narrow and if none is available a broomstick will suffice and the fold will be a full circle around the stumps.

Runs are collected by running between the two sets of stumps, there are stumpings and run outs, and many of cricket’s more familiar skills and concepts.

Roberta Moretti Avery was a sporty little girl who lived in Poos de Caldas. Growing up in a country where football is king, she knew nothing about the wider world of cricket. But she was the best Taco player in her neighborhood.

Now she is a professional cricketer and captain of the Brazilian women’s team.

Poos de Caldas is a city of about 180,000 inhabitants in southeastern Brazil, best known for its therapeutic hot springs and the statue of Christ the Redeemer that stands with arms outstretched on a mountain above the city.

It is also the site of a quiet yet remarkable revolution in the cricket world.

Matt Featherstone moved with his Brazilian wife from England to Brazil in 2000. An avid cricketer, he quickly saw an opportunity for the sport to flourish in a country where there was little prejudice, especially around women’s participation, and a surprising foundation in Taco street play.

It just happened that the ICC was simultaneously looking to expand cricket globally, Featherstone explained on a video link from Poco de Caldos. They looked at their 100th anniversary in 2009 and then actively started looking for new members for new employees and affiliates in 2005, 2006 and we have responded perfectly to that.

We had started a cricket association in 2001, which was just an expat association, and when we became part of the ICC we had to meet several membership criteria. So we decided to look for small community projects that might embrace cricket, and it really started there, we officially started in an orphanage with 26 kids in 2009.

There are now 5,000 children playing cricket in 50 schools in Paco de Caldos and at least half of them are girls. Featherstone says the number would be much higher, but the cricket association is struggling to meet the growing demand for coaches. Aware that the key to growing the game was to engage the locals, rather than relying on expats, Brazil Cricket has now dedicated a number of university programs to producing a generation of homegrown coaches who also fully qualified PE teachers were coaching a new generation in schools as part of the sports curriculum.

“The real reality came when Brazilians living in the same suburb in the same neighborhood or community said: this is the best game in the world”

Most importantly for us, we wanted to make it a sport for Brazilians, Featherstone said. We have 220 million Brazilians here, so we have quite large conquest zones to work with. I was well aware that we didn’t want to be just an expat sport for expats. We have a system where they leave college, go to schools, work with us as a fully qualified gym teacher, that’s why we can grow the system. The real reality came when Brazilians living in the same suburb in the same neighborhood or community said this is the best game in the world and with this game you can go to university, maybe you can represent the city, you could maybe represent the state , or even play for cricket Brazil.

Those who attend the university courses are known as the black t-shirt coaches thanks to their signature uniforms. Many come from poor areas, projects and orphanages. Most are the first in their families to ever go to college.

BIG MOM’S EMERGENCY

Moretti was an athletic kid who excelled at all kinds of sports. After working in England for seven years, she returned to Brazil with her husband and played competitive golf. But she soon turned to cricket, building on her childhood experiences with Taco. Eight years later, at the age of 35, she is a leading figure in the sport and has earned the nickname Big Mom on the Brazilian team.

All the players from my area are from social projects, so we start teaching them when they are 12, 13, 14, a little bit younger, sometimes a little bit older, and I started when I was 28, said Moretti. So I was much older than girls. So over time I travel with all these girls, and sometimes I just tell them a little bit down, sometimes I show them what to do. I was like their mother.

I was really able to take care of them, help them through this time or through the lessons that create so many values ​​and learn so many things about life. It was good to be a role model for them, now they are 20, 22, they play with me in the national team. So I no longer feel like I want to be called the Great Mother!

Cricket in general has been a big learning curve for me as I came from individual sports, the more you train, the more you put into it, it benefits my thing and I always did my own thing. It’s different in cricket, you have to grow with your team, you put in your work but your team grows with you. You have to make people believe themselves as much as you believe in yourself. So I think this collective sense of cricket brings in the whole family environment. We call ourselves family.

LEADING THE WAY

At a time when other traditional cricket countries are still struggling with gender equality, Cricket Brazil stands out. In January 2020, Moretti and 13 teammates around the world raised eyebrows when they were awarded central contracts that allow them to play professionally, a move recently recognized by the ICC when Cricket Brazil awarded the 100% Cricket Female Initiative of the Year. It is the first associated country to award female players central contracts over men.

In addition to four gym sessions, the players train five days a week. They also participate in community programs.

This new path for girls, you see girls starting to look at us now, to say I want to play in the yellow shirt, I want to be like us, I want to be a cricket pro. It goes to show how much we can actually get girls into the sport and grow cricket to show that anyone can play it and that everyone is welcome to be around anytime.

A NEW TWIST ON AN OLD CLASSIC

Freed from the constraints of traditionalism, cricket in Brazil has developed its own colorful flavor. Singing is a big part of the sport; not only are there team songs, there are songs for different parts of the game and each player has their own individual song, which is gleefully played out when they take a wicket or catch or reach a milestone.

Then there is the Brazilian photo; a kind of smooth, spinning switch hits where, starting from a traditional stance, the batter turns 180 degrees towards the stumps and forcibly meets the ball in an inverted stance.

That’s the thing in Brazil, starting from scratch, Moretti said. This first time [I saw it] I thought it wasn’t a cricket shot, but if you can hit it why not hit it like that? So you can get a little bit out of the classic shots we learned, during the cover driver, you know the cut, but why not hit it? We grew up in cricket and saw that shot so it’s something that’s normal for us until you start watching games and see no one else is doing that it’s something that’s ours.

THE HOUSE OF THE BRAZILIAN CRICKET

Srgio Azevedo, the mayor of Poos de Caldos, was approaching Featherstone when cricket began to flourish in the town.

All I hear all day long is people talking about cricket. What is it? When he heard that the sport was gaining popularity in the schools and projects, he jumped on board, provided the first ground in the south of the city and then landed for the high-performance center.

He now often walks around town in a Cricket Brazil shirt and starts each speech with the proud announcement: ‘I am the mayor of Poos de Caldas, the Brazilian city where more children play cricket than football.

But while there is local support means the need for more equipment and facilities, including a community center Cricket Brazil relies on crowdfundingand the generosity of organizations such as the Lords Taverners, who have sent containers of bats and pillows.

The Lords Taverners also sent in play clothes, including hand-me-down shirts from the English and Australian teams, along with discarded county club uniforms. Now the mayor isn’t the only local to practice cricket equipment.

You see so many people walking the streets, kids with even James Tredwell, who I used to play with in Kent, I’ve seen his shirt running through my town, Featherstone laughed. Someone in a Stuart Broads shirt is walking down the street. These people actually don’t know who many of them are because sometimes the kids who play cricket have taken them home and their parents just put on that top. The father, the mother, is walking around town wearing a shirt with Heather Knight on the back.

Liam Cook, our head coach, who is from the UK, when he came here we were in a coffee shop and he couldn’t believe it. Craig Overton, who plays in the county where he comes from, saw his shirt walk by and he had a cup of coffee.

BIG AMBITIONS

The Covid-19 pandemic hit Brazil harder than most and marked a pause in the expansion of the games. But plans for the future are ambitious. More local coaches are now qualified thanks to the university program and as soon as the recovery allows, Cricket Brazil is poised to enroll 33,000 new players through schools and communities in other cities near Pao de Caldos.

Developing a strong domestic structure is a high priority. So climbing the international rankings. The Brazilian women, ranked 27th in the world, have won four of the past five South American championships and will play in the T20 World Cup regional qualifying tournament in September. They aim to make it to the top 20 in the next 12 months and Featherstone believes Brazil will qualify for a T20 World Cup in six to eight years.

I actually think a lot of people will be very surprised at what they are going to see from Brazil, Featherstone said. I think what they have in mind about Brazil before the central contracts and what they will see after a year and a half after the central contracts in Brazil, I hope there will come a little shock, maybe shake up the system a bit. So we are quietly optimistic.

The players look to the example of Thailand, which qualified for the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, and impressed many with their skills and athletics in the field. And for a sport that was a bit stuffy at times, curtailed by tradition and treated women’s cricket as an afterthought, the Brazilian shot, upbeat singing and a Taco-inspired approach could prove to be an inspiration to other developing countries.

We truly believe that the work we are doing is to become the next Thailand to break these barriers and show how a non-traditional cricket country, with the right structure, the right development, the right people, can grow into a team that can play the World Cup, said Moretti. So they certainly inspire us and we look forward to that in the coming years.