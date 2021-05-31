Tennis: Beware Naomi! Three Infamous Grand Slam Defaults, Sports News





Naomi Osaka has been threatened by Grand Slam organizers with disqualification from the ongoing French Open if she continues her media boycott at Roland Garros. She was fined $ 15,000 for skipping her post-game press conference on Sunday and could face tougher penalties if she doesn’t back down. Here AFP Sport takes a look at three infamous tennis Grand Slam tournament defaults: Novak Djokovic: US Open 2020 Perhaps the most memorable standard in great history came only eight months ago when world number one Djokovic was disqualified after accidentally hitting a female linesman with a ball out of frustration. The Serbian star’s last 16 match against Pablo Carreno Busta lasted less than one set as Djokovic hit the ball in disgust after it was broken and fell behind him 6-5, hitting the linesman in the throat. Djokovic pleaded his case to umpire and tournament referee Soeren Friemel, but after 10 minutes of discussion, it was announced that the US Open of the top players was over. He then went straight to his car and left the Flushing Meadows site in New York without talking to reporters. “I’m extremely sorry for causing her so much stress. So unintentional. So wrong,” Djokovic later said in an apology on social media. Jeff Tarango: 1995 Wimbledon – Tarango had repeatedly argued with chair umpire Bruno Rebeuh during a third round match against Alexander Mronz and the American refused to continue playing, basically at fault. Rebeuh gave him a violation of the code for telling spectators to “shut up,” claiming it was audible obscenity. Tarango accused Rebeuh of being “one of the most corrupt officials in the game,” so Rebeuh gave the American another violation of the code. Tarango packed up his rackets and dashed off the track. Tarango’s wife then punched Rebeuh twice in the face. John McEnroe: Australian Open 1990 – One of McEnroe’s most infamous tantrums. In front of Swedish Mikael Pernfors, he was warned about intimidating a linesman, put down a point for smashing a racket and shouted at a fan whose baby was crying. He then abused tournament director Ken Farrar. Umpire Gerry Armstrong immediately disqualified the American who later admitted, “I can’t say I’m surprised. It had to happen.” McEnroe also said he misunderstood the rules, unaware that they had switched to a three-step process for a standard instead of the previous four-step system. Not a modern phenomenon – However, getting kicked out of Grand Slam events isn’t new. The last player to default for McEnroe was Spaniard Willie Alvarez at the French championships in 1963. American Earl Cochell was banned from the US championships in 1951 and banned from the sport for life for arguing with officials. He was allowed to return in 1962, but his best days were long behind him.

