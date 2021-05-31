The current group of players can perform much better in the Olympics than in, says VR Raghunath





Veteran India drag flicker VR Raghunath thinks the current team is better prepared for the Olympics than the team that finished eighth in the previous edition in Rio de Janerio. India lost in the quarter finals of the 2016 Summer Games to Belgium. The contest for Canada that we draw cost us in 2016. That result put us in a different qualifying group. But I think the current players can handle the Olympics much better, Raghunath said according to a Hockey India release. The same group of players has been around for seven to eight years now, they have contact with European players. They can outperform Rio. The Olympics is all about winning those close games, said Raghunath, who is currently the vice president of the Karnataka Hockey Association. It comes down to one or two matches and how to get your rhythm right in the arena. I’ve seen teams keep it simple and play with a free spirit. Id tell the players not to think much about the occasion. The players are in the same age group and have been quarantined together for a long time, so they are familiar with each other and have also won Pro League matches. Players like Rupinder and Manpreet were also present in the previous edition. They covered every area well, the 32-year-old added. The former Asian Games champion heaped praise on current vice captain Harmanpreet Singh, who took over Raghunath’s drag-flick duties. Harman arrived immediately after the U-21 World Cup victory. There were instructions from the coaches to take him under our wing; to protect him at least for 30-40 games, so that he could get a sense of what international hockey is all about. We guided him and he understood things very quickly. We could see the results in just 3-4 months. He also started to score. Rupinder Pal Singh and I tried to treat him like a brother and not a player. Our coaches have shaped us in such a way that the juniors feel at ease with the seniors. He’s come a long way in the last four years, and I feel like he has 8-10 years of international hockey left in him. Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas have also joined the mix. This is good for Indian hockey as we are not sure when a player will be injured.

