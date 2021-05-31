LibDem councilor for Welcombe ward Kevin Taylor made Stratford the 476th mayor

NEW Mayor Kevin Taylor will go down in the history books by becoming the only mayor in living memory to marry in office.

To add to the historic achievement, Kevin and his fiancé Pauline will be married by former Mayor Dr. Roy Lodge when they walk down the aisle of Holy Trinity in June.

After being appointed 476th mayor of Stratford on Friday, Kevin, who is originally from Willenhall in the West Midlands, said he was honored to take up the position, but also warned that he would not be alone cutting ribbons.

He told the Herald: In a city like Stratford, some people will see the mayor as a purely ceremonial role, where you just show up to cut ribbons. For me it will be a bit more of a hands-on situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you that I love to lead from the front.

An integral part of Kevins’ approach will be to talk to people: I want to connect with everyone in the city, businesses and residents, and involve them more. I want to break that mold where people are a bit against the council. Let’s make it more open to people. Let’s bring them in and explain what we really do.

Kevin Taylor, the new mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, pictured with predecessor Cllr Tony Jackson. Photo: Mark Williamson T11 / 5/21/0012. (47424333)

I was one of those people who got on the Facebook forum many years ago and said, Oh, I don’t like this !, but I chose to do something about it then.

Kevin has been a councilor of the Welcombe district since 2019. During the Mayor’s ceremony at City Hall on Friday, fellow LibDem Councilor Gill Cleeve (Hathaway Ward) became Deputy Mayor.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Tony Jackson said that while it had been a challenging year, he enjoyed his tenure.

After the ceremony, while examining the plaques bearing the names of his 475 predecessors, Kevin said he fully appreciated the sense of history that came with his appointment.

I think in any position like this you always look to the future and what you can actually create for the community. But you should also be aware of the historical element of this city.

Being Mayor of Stratford is an incredible honor. The history of the city has always interested me deeply. When I moved here in 2005 I became a member of the Stratford Society.

As President of the Stratford Table Tennis Club, Kevin has become known for his enthusiastic promotion of the sport and other community projects. He hopes to bring the same positivity to his mayoral work.

I am the most positive person in the world, he said. There is no negativity in my world. The one thing I hope to excite everyone this year is that we are in a very good position. We can already see our main street recover a bit. We have some great plans for the future with certain projects.

One thing I’d like to see is unity. Whatever your opinion, we need to come together and work as a team across the city. I believe we were in a strong position to see the rejuvenation of our city begin this year.

Although he admitted that the city council lacked the influence of the district and county councils, Kevin said it could be a force for good: of all the organizations in this city, I think we are probably the least powerful, but we have a big influence.

We were responsible for most of the neighborhood development plan. I love having that and everyone voted for it two years ago, but now we have to implement it. So while we are not responsible for the delivery, we will move it forward.