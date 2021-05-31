PSG chief Leonardo makes statement on Mauricio Pochettino’s future amid speculation in Tottenham





Tottenham is reportedly interested in luring Mauricio Pochettino back to North London (Picture: Getty) Leonardo Paris Saint-Germain chief has brushed off rumors Mauricio Pochettino could leave and insists that those in power are very happy with the manager. Pochettino, 49, took over from Thomas Tuchel in January, but has reportedly told club hierarchy he wants to end his contract. Although PSG ended the season with two pieces of silverware in the form of the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions under Pochettino, they were beaten to the Ligue 1 title by Lille and dropped from the Champions League in the semi-final. The talk of Pochettinos ‘impending departure comes amid intense speculation that he could return to Spurs, with Chairman Daniel Levy on the hunt for Jose Mourinhos’ replacement. Pochettinos PSG were beaten by Lille to the Ligue 1 title this season (Picture: Getty) Real Madrid are also strongly linked after Zinedine Zidane decided to step down as manager this month. However, it appears PSG sports director Leonardo expects Pochettino to be at the helm early next season. Mauricio Pochettino has a two-year contract with PSG and we are very happy, he told Europe1.

Tottenham chairman Levy fired Pochettino in November 2019 Pochettino is stuck on a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022 and would seemingly have to work his way if he wants to move to Spain or England this summer. The Argentinian now has a lead over Antonio Conte, Erik ten Hag and Roberto Martinez in the bookmaker’s chances to succeed Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. More: UK

Former Tottenham and England star Glenn Hoddle says he is concerned about the prospect of Pochettino taking charge of Spurs for a second term as he hasn’t sent PSG to the Ligue 1 title. There are a lot of people being linked with Spurs, Hoddle told Betfair. It has not gone very well with Mauricio Pochettinoat PSG but Daniel [Levy] should be a big man to go to Pochettino and say I shouldn’t have fired you. That’s the key to whether Daniel can do that. My concern would be that he didn’t win Ligue 1 with PSG. Roberto Martinez is another candidate, but he will focus on the euro with Belgium. Daniel has a tough job finding the right manager for Spurs, but he gives himself the job. MORE: Romelu Lukaku, Declan Rice and Adama Traore on Thomas Tuchel’s wishlist as Roman Abramovich signs 200 million spend

MORE: Serge Aurier declares his intention to leave Tottenham and wants to relocate PSG













