Cricket: Tim Southee praises Kyle Jamieson for declining Virat Kohli’s invitation to bowl with Dukes ball in nets, Sports News





Veteran pacemaker Tim Southee is one of the mainstays of the New Zealand cricket team and has helped the Kane Williamson-led side qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship against India in Southampton, to be played from June 18. By the time Williamson’s men enter the Lord’s locker room this week, there will certainly be no gestures to the honor board, where Tim Southee’s name is close to numbers of six for 50 and 10 in the Test match. 2013. In an interview with The Guardian, Southee said, I’ll just wait and see if some of the younger guys notice. Lords is quite a special place to play cricket. Walk in and you can’t help but see what people have achieved there over the years. But then again, it’s not quite the Kiwi way of pointing out these things. Southee also praised Kyle Jamieson for declining an invitation to bowl with his Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli with the Dukes ball during IPL 2021, helping the Indian captain master the tall Kiwi all-rounder. The RCB captain, arguably the most savvy cricketer out there, has supposedly been trying to gain knowledge in Kyle Jamieson’s skills prior to the ICC World Test Championship. Be that as it may, the 26-year-old Black Caps cricketer turned down the invitation. Tim Southee has now said it was an easy decision for Jamieson to reject Kohli’s request. I’m pretty sure the story is true. But that would be the answer for most hitters, why give them a look? It was smart of Virat to see if he was trapped, but for Kyle it was a good idea not to give the man a glimpse of what he would face in the final. “ Aside from playing just six Tests, Jamieson has looked grown-up in red-ball cricket. While he has an average of 13.27 for a day and a half. In addition, he scored 226 points with an average of 56.50. ALSO READ: Cricket: Aakash Chopra calls ‘X factor’ for Team India in England tour Southee is confident that Jamieson’s expansion has helped New Zealand’s bowling division, which as of now brags about the preferences of Trent Boult, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and Southee himself. But then again, a man bowling from 1.85m will only amplify any attack like ours. He is a great boy and driven to improve. He swings the ball and always asks questions, bowling a full length. He’s invaluable because the bat is also a huge asset to the side, ”he added. Some of the solid work here has got through to Tim Southee’s cricket, with thankfully few significant wounds. A smooth, repeatable activity has also had an impact, referring to Jimmy Anderson turning 39 this late spring and going to play his 161st Test for England as a motivation to deepen his own calling. READ ALSO: Cricket: India’s pacemakers force opponents to think about wickets to offer, says Mohammed Shami ahead of England tour “Jimmy shows that age is just a number. Until now it has been a fantasy for me to play for New Zealand, to address your loved ones. I have to go as long as I can” – he concluded.

