One-on-one: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach | WFRV Local 5





FREEDOM (WFRV) – At Freedom High School, what is old is new. Five years after retiring as head football coach, Clint Kriewaldt is back to reclaim the headset and try to win the Irish’s first state title. Having spent time with head coach Frank Mattia’s staff, Kriewaldt was a no-brainer to take on a bigger role when Mattia stepped down earlier this year. “You know I’ve been part of the program for the past few years, I coached freshman football two years ago, last year I was back on Coach Mattia’s staff as defensive coordinator,” said Kriewaldt. “Enjoyed being around football again; when he reached out and told me he was going to step down as head coach I told him I had a big decision up my sleeve, I should discuss it with my wife and family first to see what they thought. “My family was very supportive of it, my wife was, believe it or not, my future youngest son was even for it. I thought he would worry about it but I was very excited to be back because you know football has been a big part of my life and it’s hard to walk out of there and not be a part of it to make. “ A Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Shiocton native, it’s not just the football pedigree that makes Kriewaldt unique – he also serves as the Outagamie County sheriff and juggles at home as the father of four. “You know, it’s difficult,” said Kriewaldt. “This time it will be a lot easier with my schedule, I have a more consistent schedule. “I have a great staff in the sheriff’s office who can catch the slack from time to time, there won’t be much of it but we work well as a team so I’m sure this coaching football won’t work out . affect what I do at the sheriff’s office. “ For Kriewaldt, maintaining a family atmosphere in every aspect of his life and career is the number one priority, but with the Freedom football program, he doesn’t have to put in a lot of legwork. “It is already. That family atmosphere, that culture, it has never left,” said Kriewaldt. “We really care about the children, we care about the well-being of the children. “Yes, winning games is great, everyone wants to win games, win conference championships and golden balls, but in the end we really care about the kids and in the end we want to make sure we teach these young men life lessons and we want to make sure they members contribute to our society. “

