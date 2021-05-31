The other Indy 500 record fans were allowed to testify





In addition to Helio Castroneves becoming a four-time Indy 500 winner, IndyCar fans got to witness a new all-time record in the 105th running of the race. The move from Helio Castroneves from Team Penske, where he won the Indy 500 three times in the 2000s, to Meyer Shank Racing and the subsequent fourth victory of his career in the Indy 500 in his first attempt at the wheel of the # 06 Honda deservedly emerged in Indianapolis. Motor Speedway and throughout the IndyCar and motorsport world on Sunday afternoons. With two laps to go in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval in Speedway, Indiana, Castroneves, who started the race in eighth place and was leading 18 laps at the time, passed Chip Alex Palou of Ganassi Racing on the outside enters the first corner. He held on and won the race 0.4928 seconds ahead of Palou’s # 10 Honda in second place, with former Team Penske teammate and 2019 race winner Simon Pagenaud finishing in third behind the wheel of his # 22 Chevrolet. By doing this, he became only the fourth driver to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” four times. AJ Foyt won it for the fourth time in 1977 after winning it in 1961, 1964 and 1967. Al Unser won it for the fourth time in 1987 after winning in 1970, 1971 and 1978. Before today, Rick Mears took the most for each other. recently in 1991 after winning in 1979, 1984 and 1988. Castroneves won the race as a rookie in 2001 before controversially winning it again in 2002 and adding a third victory in 2009. After 11 failed attempts to join the four-time winner, attempt number 12 was a success on Sunday, May 30. , 2021. But Castroneves’ fourth Indy 500 win wasn’t the only record that fans, including the 135,000+ who attended the Brickyard in the most attended live sporting event in over a year, got to see on Sunday afternoon. The 105th edition of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ saw only two bouts of warning flags, one for a pit road crash with Andretti Autosport’s Stefan Wilson and another for a crash with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal due to a loose its pit stop. Only three of the 33 drivers in the field failed to finish the race, the other was Simona de Silvestro of Paretta Autosport. A total of 182 of the 200 laps of the race were run under the green flag, which resulted in the race being completed in just two hours, 37 minutes and 19 seconds, making the race’s average speed a record. 190,690 miles per hour. That beat the previous all-time record by more than three full miles per hour. The record was 187.433 miles per hour (two hours, 65 miles and three seconds), which was set back in 2013. That race, won by Tony Kanaan, had five periods of warning flags, but lasted only 21 laps. It contained one Stint with green flag of 133 laps prior to the last seven rounds. Unfortunately there were two warning flags in the last seven laps and the race ended under yellow. The 106th edition of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29, 2022. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

