Ravens fell short of the list of best edge defenders by Pro Football Focus





The Baltimore Ravens lost three edge defenders to Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward in the off-season of 2021. While the team re-contracted Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee, as well as Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, the edge position is somewhat of a question mark leading up to the season. In ranking its 32 best defenders entering the 2021 seasonBen Linsey of Pro Football Focus did not list Baltimore players and omitted names like Bowser and Oweh. However, both Ngakoue and Judon were in attendance. Ngakoue was at number 24, while Judon was at number 31. Linsey’s description of Ngakoue’s ranking is as follows. Ngakoue should revive the pass rush under freshman defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He’s recorded at least 42 strains in each of his first five NFL seasons, with pass rushes of 74.5 or higher in each of the past four years. Ngakoue has just not quite returned to the dominance he flashed as a pass-rusher in 2017, nor has he scored above 60.0 against the series in any season. “ Linsey also discussed why he placed Judon at number 31. The addition of Judon was just one piece of the puzzle of a revamped front seven in New England, this off-season transformation that was overshadowed by some of the big moves on the offensive. Judon comes from four seasons of steady contribution in Baltimore, scoring between 66.0 and 69.2 on at least 600 defensive snaps in every season since 2017. “ While there are no Ravens edge defenders on Linsey’s list, that doesn’t mean the team lacks talent in the position. They could even add more as it was thought Baltimore could sign veteran passerby Justin Houston. While the Ravens will rely on a few unproven players, their talent may shine through in 2021 and surprise some people.

