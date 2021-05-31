New Orleans Saints could chase Julio Jones after cuts on June 1

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Julio Jones # 11 of the Atlanta Falcons fails to make the catch … [+] the closing minutes against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints continue to work financial wizardry to comply with the NFL salary limit rules. With the NFLs set a new salary cap at $ 208.2 million, New Orleans ranks last in the available cap space enter the beginning of the summer stages of the training camp. However, at least one NFL manager sees the Saints as a potential landing spot for Julio Jones (and his $ 23 million limit). Even if the Saints fail to land Jones, their cuts will create enough room after June 1 to make another strengthening move.

New Orleans will be below center without Drew Bress, but the former quarterback accounts for $ 11.5 million dead money on the salary ceiling. Taysom Hill will have every chance to win and lose the runway next season. Should Hill fail to land the full-time job, Jameis Winston’s game-day production variance leaves little room for error when putting the rest of the roster together. The question for the front office is simple: where can they save the bodies, but catch up on the cost savings the most?

New Orleans has invested the most money in the secondary ($ 37 million), followed by the offensive ($ 36.9 million) and defensive ($ 29 million) lines. The offensive line has a logjam of draft picks waiting for an opportunity, but the defensive side is top heavy on talent with Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata. New Orleans has bet Payton Turner can produce in the trenches immediately.

Long-term renewals for Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat, Marcus Williams and Marshon Lattimore could potentially lower their pay caps this season. The core of the roster amplifies the financial blows for the reigning NFC South champions, but it also creates some wiggle room to sign another contributor to a younger roster. Mickey Loomis said on Sirius XM NFL Radio It’s not a rebuild for us. It might be what I would call a retool.

An adaptation requires the elimination of redundant parts to the requirements. The running back committee behind Alvin Kamara is filled. Releasing 31-year-old Latavius ​​Murray will save the Saints $ 3.4 million this season, while putting a minimal amount of dead money into the book for the next two seasons. It also frees up play time for Ty Montgomery ($ 987k cap hit) or any other unknown prospect looking for a chance in a receding attack.

The Saints are still looking for a reliable cornerback, even after drafting Paulson Adebo. Malcolm Jenkins (33) and Patrick Robinson (34) are not getting any younger. Releasing Robinson with a post-1 designation creates an additional $ 2.4 million in direct cap space. Likewise, cheap sixth round Draft pick Landon Young could push one of the veteran offensive linemen into training camp, giving the Saints the confidence to make a competitive trade offer to Atlanta for Jones. Peat ($ 5 million cap hit) and James Hurst ($ 2 million cap hit) both have only about $ 1 million in warranties this year. Releasing or restructuring both players could thin out the depth, but only if Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy aren’t ready for the extra play time.

New Orleans desperately needs another receiving option behind Micheal Thomas now that Brees is gone. Julio Jones is the most talented and available option, but also the most expensive, both in terms of salary cap and acquisition costs. The Saints kept the attack refreshed with Winston and Hill when Bress missed games due to injury. They’ll need the same crafty sophistication now that Hill of Winston will be the main focus of the game plans each week rather than bringing an element of surprise. Amplifying the available weapons will only serve to lighten the burden on the new starting quarterback.

Regardless of how many players are released and others who have restructured contracts, Sean Payton knows that since the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints would create enough room to make another roster. Payton said that after the NFL Draft the Saints, tonight hasn’t filled every spot in free agency with the undrafted players, as there’s still a figure we want to sign. So we have enough. Obviously, we have plenty of wiggle room, like most teams, on the way to spring.