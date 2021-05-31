England’s Kate Cross is pushing for more red ball games to boost women’s cricket | Cricket News





“I think you will get more out of female athletes if you give them the opportunity to hone their skills on the longer format,” said Kate Cross of England; England Women kick off their international summer with a test against India in Bristol on June 16, live on Sky Sports Cricket

















England Women fast bowler Kate Cross discusses the growth of the game and explains why investments still need to be made English sailor Kate Cross has called for an increase in the number of red ball cricket to raise standards in the women’s game. Cross, currently playing for Lancashire-based Thunder in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy tournament, would like to see more opportunities for women to play the longer format. The 29-year-old, who played the last of her three Tests in 2015, but remains a key member of the England white-ball squad, also believes that a points structure – as already used in the women’s Ashes – should be used across the board introduced for international series. England will kick off their international summer on June 16 when they face India in a single test in Bristol, live on Sky Sports Cricket, followed by three ODIs and a three-game T20 series. Seam bowler Cross played 44 times for England in all formats “We don’t often get the chance to play red ball cricket,” said Cross. “We had a three-day race that was washed down last week in the monsoon season in May! “Preparation will probably never be as good as white-ball cricket. We learn about four-day cricket as we play it. “I think you will get more out of female athletes if you give them the opportunity to hone their skills on the longer format. “I would love to see a lot more three and four day cricket play and I think all our international series should be played as Ashes series – the Test match, three T20s and three one day matches as part of a points system. brilliant idea. “ We are still in a generation where girls need to focus in college or school before they can really commit to cricket because that money isn’t there yet. It will come, but a little more investment is needed so that we can do it really well. England international bowler Kate Cross Cross, who has represented England 41 times in white ball cricket, praised the ECB for its dedication to growing the women’s game in recent years. She also believes the credit should go to former England women’s coach Mark Robinson, who spent four years in the role and led the team to World Cup glory in 2017, for the role he played in raising the level of professionalism. “I think Mark Robinson was key. He really drove to the standards of what a professional environment is like,” added Cross. Mark Robinson was England’s head coach in women from 2015 to 2019 “He came out of the men’s game, knew what that environment looked like and saw that there were some gaps in the women’s game. “I can’t praise the ECB enough. We were in the middle of a global pandemic and they were really committed to the game. “It’s easy to say you want to support the women’s game, but the ECB has invested in it in a financially difficult year for everyone. These are positive steps – we just need to play more cricket. “That has always been my argument. Relatively speaking, I seem to be in the nets 70 percent of the time and get 30 percent playing time. You learn all your lessons on the field, while experiencing the pressure.”







