Step inside the beautiful home of a former NHL hockey player in Vancouver





It is said that the interior design of a person’s home tends to suit their personality. And if personality is an uninterrupted series of successful gestures, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once argued, who says the backdrop of a former NHL hockey star and his beautiful young family isn’t a similar expression? For David Jones and Kim Vaage Jones, that collective gesture goes all the way back to when the couple first started dating in sixth grade. Now, a few decades later, the couple has three children, a dog and a beautiful home in their hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia. Located in the leafy Edgemont Village neighborhood of north Vancouver, the lot their home stands on was bought by the Joneses in early 2017. After two years of construction, they moved into the new building. The house, which was designed by the residential architecture firm Your design house, is located between 4,000-foot Grouse Mountain and the Burrard Inlet that leads to the Pacific Ocean. It is, as one can imagine, the ideal setting for a recently retired professional athlete. You can ski, swim, and play golf on the same day, says David Jones, whose star career spanned from 2007 to 2016, and included time with the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, and Minnesota Wild. Sure, it will be a bit chilly doing all three in one day, but there aren’t many places in the world where people have those outdoor options. It’s perfect for us. Despite all the possibilities the environment offered, the Joneses wanted to make their home a space that felt so comfortable that guests would want to linger. We were both homesick for our children’s homes, Vaage Jones explains. The view of the mountain is great, but what we really wanted was a place where our children could run and play safely, while the neighbors socialize. Wish Granted: The Joneses neighborhood now includes many young families, often in social communities. But to make a new home feel so good that friends want to stay? That requires a real vision. At the entrance, guests are greeted with Adera Stone limestone tiles, a Currey and Company chandelier, balustrades in Alviar Woodworking and a 19th-century Italian marble table Scott Landon Antiques. In this case, you help sharpen that particular vision of the well-trained eye of Kelly Deck, the director of a design agency of the same name. The couple clicked with the interior decorator from the start after they were introduced by a friend. In the end, they commissioned Deck to put the finishing touches on the home and work on the exact placement of the art. Kim and David both came up with a clear vision, so our job was to take that vision out and put it in a well-defined environment, Deck says. They wanted a family space with timeless sophistication, so when you walked into the house it was unclear whether it was brand new or had been there for a long time. In other words, what the Joneses longed for was Frank Gehrys’ reign over exceptional architecture, of which he once mused: architecture should speak of its time and place, but long for timelessness. There’s no question that Vancouver is a beautiful city, but if it’s missing in one area, there are no historic homes. Buyers in this neighborhood are always looking for authenticity in a home that fits the lifestyle that is often very recreational and relaxed here. But at the same time a lofty sense of it, Deck explains. With Kim and David, we kept stripping, refining and removing unnecessary details from the interiors. The end result is that once you get in the house, it has this warm texture that makes you want to stay.

