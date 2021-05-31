NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Game 7 showdown for Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens

It doesn’t get much juicier than this: a Game 7 between two Original Six franchises and the first match-up between two Canadian teams in 17 years. The Toronto Maple Leafs want to exorcise the demons of the past. And to do it, they’ll have to get past a red-hot Carey Price and the opportunistic Montreal Canadiens.

Meanwhile, two second-round series got underway on Sunday, and the Colorado Avalanche looks like they may never lose again.

Monday’s games

Game 7: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs | 7 p.m. (equal 3-3)

It all comes down to this. The Leafs had full control of these series 3-1, but they wasted the last two chances to end it. Sounds familiar? Since 2013, the Leafs have lost seven consecutive games with the opportunity to hit a playoff series. Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner have been suppressed offensively. Coach Sheldon Keefe keeps his team on a narrow focus: “I don’t think pressure is a problem here. I think it’s just a matter of playing a hockey game where we have to improve our game. We’re not focused. On everything else. which, frankly, are not relevant to our team at the moment. “

Game 2: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins | 7:30 PM (Bruins leads 1-0)

The Bruins played to an almost full audience in Boston for Game 1 and put on a show. David Pastrnak has found his scoring touch by scoring a hat-trick as the “Perfection Line” tormented New York’s typically stingy defensive structure. Islander coach Barry Trotz has not promised whether to stay with rookie Ilya Sorokin in Game 1, or go back to veteran Semyon Varlamov. Sorokin conceded four goals out of 39 shots in the defeat, but his coach gave him a decent approval: “I can’t blame him for anything,” said Trotz. “I was happy with his game.” An injury to keep an eye out for is that of Bruins second-liner Craig Smith, who sustained an unspecified injury late in Game 1. It is unclear whether it will be available.

About last night

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (Lightning lead 1-0)

The Hurricanes earned a home ice advantage after winning the ultra-competitive Central Division, and PNC Arena rocked for this one. They put a fair amount of pressure on Tampa Bay in Game 1, but had a hard time getting anything past goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy. Barclay Goodrow scored the lead goal with about seven minutes to go in the third period. Bad news for Carolina: Striker Nino Niederreiter is “very, very doubtful” about returning in this series, said coach Rod Brind’Amour. Tampa Bay defender David Savard was also out for Game 1 (he’s day-to-day, per coach Jon Cooper), while Erik Cernak, who left the game and left the Lightning with only five defenders, should be okay. Full summary.

Play 0:33 Barclay Goodrow scored from a bad angle to give Tampa Bay a lead it wouldn’t give up in the 2-1 win over Carolina in Game 1.

Colorado Avalanche 7, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (Avs leads 1-0)

The Avalanche finished their first round against the Blues so quickly that they had a full week off for this series. They certainly looked fresh. Colorado stormed to a 2-0 lead in the first period, then scored four goals in the second period to put this aside. The top row, led by Nathan MacKinnon, was fantastic. This also applied to Cale Makar, who assisted with the first three Avs goals. Meanwhile, Vegas coach Peter DeBoer chose Robin Lehner in the net against Marc-Andre Fleury, the latter of whom started every game in Round 1, and things didn’t go very well. Lehner was hung all dry and toasted for seven goals on 37 shots. “Tonight’s game was not about Robin Lehner,” said coach Peter DeBoer. “We didn’t play well enough for him. Full summary.

Despite what may seem like a professional rivalry to outside observers, Fleury and Lehner continue to maintain a strong relationship:

Marc-Andre Fleury supporting while Lehner skates off the ice pic.twitter.com/KGEZ83qOOq Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 31, 2021

Three stars of the night

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado star is peaking at the right time. He is leading all skaters this post season with eight playoff goals. No one else has more than five.

good lord Nathan MacKinnon pic.twitter.com/cUOyOa4aYq Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) May 31, 2021

Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Makar posted the first four-point playoff game of his career. It was a goal and three assists, and some of them were absolute beauties.

That pass from Cale Makar pic.twitter.com/r20B4qEvLc Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 31, 2021

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning

The 26-year-old remains a level above his peers as the best goalkeeper in the NHL. Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 38 shots (.974 serve percentage) to become the difference maker for Tampa in the Game 1 win.

Pump up the day

The Canes increased their audience capacity to over 16,000 for the second round – and they left everyone in a panic with legendary emergency rescue goalkeeper David Ayres sounding the siren.

I had to know we would connect it to DAVE AYRES on the siren! pic.twitter.com/Ce1FYvpCGe Carolina hurricanes (@canes) May 30, 2021

Mindset of the day

Longtime Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno joined the Maple Leafs during this year’s trade deadline. He knows past failures in the playoffs weigh heavily on Toronto and his fans, but he sounded unconcerned. Here’s how Foligno sees the Leafs approach Monday’s game:

“Don’t worry about what the fans say. It doesn’t matter. This happens for a reason. Sometimes this is what catapults you. It’s hard for the fan base to hear now, but we’ll come and think we’re a hockey game. are going to win. “