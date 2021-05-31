Australian cricket board has yet to finalize the players’ participation in the IPL’s UAE stage





The decision can wait as players have just reunited with their families after completing a two-week hotel quarantine, Nick Hockley said.



Cricket Australia said Monday it has not yet begun discussions on whether Australian cricketers would join the IPL when the T20 competition resumes in the UAE in September. Nick Hockley, who was confirmed as CA CEO on Monday after performing the duties in an interim role, said a decision on IPL can wait as Australian players have just reunited with their families after completing a two-week hotel quarantine. . Nearly 40 Australians, including players, coaches, officials and commentators, were part of the IPL bandwagon before the competition ended on May 4 after COVID-19 broke its biobubble. “As soon as we get back together as a group that (IPL) is something that we obviously need to discuss,” Hockley said. ESPNCricinfo. “Our players returning from the IPL only got out of quarantine today, so our first priority is to make sure they are reunited with their families. We have a tour in preparation in the West Indies,” he added. Hockley said the players will regroup at the National Cricket Center (in Brisbane) a few weeks before the West Indies tour and now would be the time to refocus. “They are clearly quite shocked by the experience and are very grateful to be back home and look forward to being reunited with family and friends today,” he said. The IPL will resume in the UAE in mid-September when Australia has no international commitments. However, concerns have been raised that spending time in bio bubbles consecutively could affect players’ mental health. From now on, the T20 World Cup is scheduled in India and if the tournament is also moved to the UAE, such as the IPL, Australian players are more likely to participate in the league as they will not have to move. to a separate biobubble in India. Australia is scheduled to travel to the West Indies in July and then directly to Bangladesh for a bilateral tour.

