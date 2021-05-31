Long wait to get to CU Buffs football, almost over for Chase Penry – The Denver Post

When Chase Penry gave his verbal commitment to play soccer in Colorado, life was a little different from now.

In the sixteen months since Penry made his study choice, the Buffalos have undergone a coaching change and the world has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken so many things out of whack.

But Penry is eager to settle down in life as Buff. After graduating from Cherry Creek High School this spring, Penry will move into his dorm with CU on June 14.

It’s been a long drive, he said. I’ve been committed for a long time so I feel like I’ve been waiting for a while, but I’m just really excited to get up and honestly just get to work. Meet up with the teammates, meet the rest of the freshman class, and then get a little bit of where we want to work towards our goals.

When Penry committed to CU in January 2020, he thought he would play for head coach Mel Tucker. Just a few weeks later, however, Tucker fled Boulder and took the job as head coach at Michigan State.

CU hired Karl Dorrell in February 2020, but just a few weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic ended sports and all personal recruiting. Despite living 45 minutes from the CU campus, Penry has yet to meet Dorrell in person. In fact, Penry attended the Buffs spring show on April 30, but was unable to meet buses.

Due to our limitations, we couldn’t really get close to the field, Penry said. I had absolutely wonderful conversations with Coach Dorrell on the phone, many conversations, but we did not meet in person. I am very excited to do that this summer.

Penry is also looking forward to finally meeting his classmates.

I was able to meet the kids in Colorado, but meeting the kids from other states is clearly a big part of the whole experience, and clearly that was difficult, he said. I’m just really excited it’s here. I’m just really looking forward to it.

The advantage for Penry is that he had plenty of time to build a relationship with his position coach. Darrin Chiaverini, who is the offensive coordinator and receiver coach, is entering his sixth season on staff.

That has been absolutely huge, Penry said. When the coaching swap happened, he was a big part of me who stayed on board. And when Coach Dorrell called me after that, it just sold me even more.

Coach Chev, we’ve had a great relationship for three or four years now, and he was always in my corner, always believed in me. So he’s still sitting there, it’s been huge.

During his career at Cherry Creek, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Penry caught 167 passes for 2,193 yards and 26 touchdowns. He helped the Bruins go 23-0 with two Class 5A state titles over the past two seasons.

I’m excited about him, said Chiaverini, who played receiver for the Buffs from 1995-98. He reminds me a lot of myself at that age. I think he will be a very good player at CU.

It’s going to be tough this year, but what’s good about those young guys is that they’re talented, they’re young, they’re going to be competitive. It’s a competitive room so it will make them better.

As one of two recipients signed by CU this year, along with Eaglecrests Ty Robinson, Penry knows it won’t be easy to find play time this year. The Buffs are loaded with recurring talent at the receiver, but Penry comes to Boulder ready to compete.

When I get there this summer, I think the most important thing for me is to put my head to work, said Penry, who also averaged 10 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bruins basketball team this year. It’s a really capable bunch of guys. I want to earn the respect from the guys, but also from the coaching staff, they trust me, and then just go out and compete every day like I know I can.

I know what I can do on the field. I’m not letting the moment get too big for me, so this summer and fall, I’m really excited to show everyone a little bit of what I have and get into the mix.