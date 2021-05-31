Dominic Thiem: ‘It’s a very difficult situation’, says two-time finalist after shocking defeat at French Open





Two sets up from fourth seed Thiem was on track to comfortably beat journeyman Andjar, but his game began to collapse after he hit a break point in the third and committed four unforced errors in a row.

Andjar, ranked 68th in the world, held the momentum and clawed his way back, holding on to a win nearly four and a half hours later.

Before the disrupted loss, Thiem had not left Roland Garros for the quarter-finals since 2015, let alone beaten by a player outside the top 30.

After beating Alexander Zverev in the US Open final last year, the Austrian decided to take a break earlier this season due to the physical and emotional impact of winning a grand slam. He spent weeks away from tennis without touching a racket until he was ready to return.

‘Not the real me’ Despite reaching the semi-finals at the Madrid Masters this month, Thiem has yet to rediscover his touch. “I wasn’t struggling at all with my motivation, but the game just wasn’t there today,” he said at a post-game press conference. “As if all shots lack power. They are not accurate enough. I don’t move well enough, so everything in my game, there are a few percent missing.” Since he was back on the track Thiem said he was’ practicing really good ‘but felt’ the shots and everything how I moved and everything was just not the real me […] it is a very difficult situation. “ ‘I believed in myself’ Andjar, who had defeated Roger Federer at the Gonet Geneva Open two weeks earlier, said: “I believed in myself because I played well two weeks ago.” “Winning today against a player like him is like a gift, even if he hasn’t been at his best lately because I’m 35 and I don’t know how long I’m going to play,” he added. Thiem’s ​​defeat was one of many setbacks in the men’s draw on Sunday. 16th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov’s Roland Garros campaign came to an early end after he was forced to withdraw against No. 84 Marcos Giron.

