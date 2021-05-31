Australian cricketer Xavier Doherty becomes a carpenter to meet daily needs





Xavier Doherty, the former Australian cricket player, has become a carpenter to provide for his needs more than four years after retiring from competitive cricket. The left arm spinner made his first class and list A debut in the 2001-2002 season and his career spanned 17 years. The retired spinner was also part of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning team, led by Michael Clarke. In the tournament, he only played one lone match, leaking 60 runs in seven overs without getting a wicket. After retiring from cricket, now 38-year-old Xavier Doherty was oblivious to his next step in life, but made sure to find his way. Xavier Doherty enjoyed the carpentry training immensely In a video uploaded by the Australian Cricketers Association, Xavier Doherty talked about carpentry and how he is enjoying the new profession. He also thanked the ACA for helping him in the critical situation. Right now, I’m three-quarters of the way through a carpentry course. This is my day on the construction site and I really enjoyed it. Just work outside with my hands, learn new things. Something very different from cricket, Doherty said in the clip. When I finished cricket I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. After that, I spent the first 12 months when cricket was done with anything and every opportunity that came my way. I did some landscaping, office work, cricket work and then found myself here, he said. The ACA was absolutely incredible. Obviously it gets between your eyes when your cricket days end and thoughts run through your mind of what comes next, and money and what my life will be like? he added. He was not selected in the 2011 World Cup squad in Australia due to a back injury. It debuted in 2010 (Tests and ODIs) and 2012 (T20Is) and his last matches were in 2013 (Tests and T20Is) and 2015 (ODIs). At the end of the 2016-17 Australian season, Xavier Doherty announced his retirement from competitive cricket. Last year, he toured India as part of the Australia Legends squad in the Road Safety Series, which was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia Legends was not part of the competition in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic Covid-19 restrictions prevented the team from participating in the series in 2021. Xavier Doherty last played for Australia in 2015 In his career for Australia, 38-year-old Xavier Doherty played four Tests, 60 ODI’s and 11 T20Is for Australia. He last played competitive cricket for the Australia Legends in March 2020 during the Road Safety World Series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In total, the left arm spinner appeared in 4 tests (7 wickets), 60 ODI’s (55) and 11 T20Is (10) wickets. In all, he practiced his profession in 71 First Class, 176 List A and 74 T20 matches, picking up 415 wickets. He last played for the national team in 2015. He retired together Adam Voges and Chris Hartley four years ago.

