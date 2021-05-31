Pro Football Talk: Titans are seen as favorites to land Julio Jones





Pro Football Talk (PFT) reports that the Tennessee Titans are the alleged favorites to land Julio Jones. The current thinking in league circles is that the Falcons will eventually exchange Julio Jones for the Titans for a second round. https://t.co/6SiXGaTI9p ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 30, 2021 The story illustrates an apparent belief in league circles that the Atlanta Falcons will eventually send Jones to the Titans in exchange for a second round in 2022. This would be great news, of course. Jones is still a legit game changer. The Titans would quickly go from lack of depth at the receiver to possibly the best one-two-hit position in the competition. This comes straight from the story: In league circles, the current expectation is that the Falcons will eventually send Jones to the Titans for a second round. This is not a report that the Titans have offered or will offer a second round pick, or that the Falcons will take a second round pick for Jones. They still want a first-rounder for Jones, with the Falcons contributing nothing to his 2021 or 2022 salary. This is simply a reflection of current thinking among people who know where all this is likely to end. Competition circles can literally mean anyone. PFT is hit and miss when it comes to things like this. We really hope they hit this one. PFT also reports that the Los Angeles Rams have withdrawn from the Jones sweepstakes. They have been linked together for a while. Because more and more teams are linked to Julio Jones; one team can be disconnected. The rams are said to be out. https://t.co/MP8Lrwatzg ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 30, 2021 There is still a lot to do here. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Seattle Seahawks have also had talks with the Falcons. The Falcons continue to answer calls from teams looking to trade for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have spoken per sources of a possible trade with Atlanta. In fact, QB spoke to Russell Wilson and Julio Jones to discuss the possibility of playing together. Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021 As for the local sources, 3HL’s Brent Dougherty has heard that the Titans are going to make an aggressive push for Jones. You may remember that Dougherty was the first local source report that the Titans signed Jadeveon Clowney. Dougherty has a solid track record. I only heard what I said over a week ago @ 3HL1045. I heard they would make an aggressive attempt to land Julio. We will see what happens. https://t.co/GkWtBRYo24 Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty) May 31, 2021 Leave your thoughts in the comments.







